Mobile clinic provides state-of-the-art dental services
While many veterinarians often recommend anesthetic dental procedures, there is another option for those looking for a safer alternative to sedating their pets. At Smile Specialist Dental Clinics, cats and dogs can receive hygienic oral care without incurring the extra costs and stress of anesthetic cleanings.
“Every pet does not need to be put under, especially for something like mild tartar,” said Cindy Blackwell-Smuck, Smile Specialist general manager. “For 19 years, we have provided the option to have your pet’s teeth cleaned without anesthesia.”
Smile Specialist provides state-of-the-art ultrasonic machines that are used by many veterinarians for the anesthetic cleanings. While the cleanings are done by a dental hygienist, they are legally required to have a licensed veterinarian supervising because it is considered a medical procedure.
“Using the ultrasonic scaler is a more efficient and effective way of cleaning the teeth,” Blackwell-Smuck said. “There is a veterinarian on site, supervising the cleanings in our van.”
The procedures are fast and easier on the pets than traditional dental cleanings. Each cleaning takes about 10 to 15 minutes and includes an oral exam. Cleanings are performed on the floor rather than a table to allow for more stability while pets are awake for the cleaning.
Each pet is approached calmly and gently. Smaller pets get wrapped in a towel, while larger dogs are laid down on their side so that they are relaxed. All pets receive praise and encouragement, belly and paw rubs. Most pets behave well with this procedure.
“Most pets are cooperative, it's energy based,” Blackwell-Smuck said. “They get lots of love during and after the cleaning. They feel the positive energy.”
However, not every pet is an ideal candidate for these dental cleanings and there are some limitations to this service. Some dog breeds, such as Shar-Peis, do not do well with this. The staff is trained to respect each pet and the boundaries they set. They will not push a pet further than what the pet allows so the pets do not get injured.
Also, some pets have advanced dental issues and need more extensive work. If this happens, the staff will explain to the owners what is needed. These clients will only be asked to pay a nominal fee for the oral exam and referred to alternative resources.
At Smile Specialist, no preliminary blood test is required. They recommend pets have their teeth cleaned every six months to maintain good oral hygiene. What sets the company apart from others is that they are a mobile service. Before the pandemic, Smile Specialist had one van and would go into pet stores to provide their services. Now they have four vans that go out into the community to reach their patients.
The mobile clinic usually parks in front of pet businesses like groomers, daycare/boarding facilities and pet shops so clients can get their pet services done at one convenient location.
“One and done, we go to where the pets are and meet people where they are at,” Blackwell-Smuck said.
During the pandemic they were one of the few businesses that were able to stay open and operate because they were fully mobile. Today, they still keep many of the same Covid protocols. For example, owners are not allowed in the van—only pets. Each pet is taken in one at a time and given full attention from the staff. Everything is thoroughly cleaned in-between pet patients. For Smile Specialist, becoming a mobile clinic has been so successful that they plan on continuing this as their business model.
“It is a much more controlled and quiet environment,'' says Blackwell-Smuck. “We clean and sterilize the whole workspace area and instruments after each animal.”
Smile Specialist started in Los Angeles and has been expanding their territory to include Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, Orange County, Riverside, Ventura and now Florida. Their services can be found in several locations on the Westside including West LA, Culver City, Marina del Rey and Santa Monica. They also serve the Arts District in Downtown LA and the Greater Pasadena areas including South Pasadena, La Cañada, Eagle Rock and other locations.
The company is also expanding its team. They now have about 20 staff members, including a team of veterinarians, dental hygienists, veterinarian technicians and support staff.
“I am so proud of our top-notch dedicated veterinarians and staff,” said founder and CEO, Kay Douglass. “We are proud of the quality of work we do and the effective results we get from customers who have brought generations of pets to us over the years.”
Dental cleaning isn’t the only medical treatment that pets can receive at Smile Specialist. Since there is a licensed veterinarian on site, pets can also get vaccinations and antibiotics.
“Customers are grateful to have this service,” Blackwell-Smuck said. “We love animals and want to help them.”
Smile Specialist
800-718-8597