CBD wellness brand expands its dessert offerings
C.B. Dough, the artisan CBD wellness cookie brand founded in 2020 by Marina del Rey resident, Sammy Davidoff, and her sister, Maddy, has recently expanded their offerings to include delicious CBD-infused brownie and blondie mixes.
“We were looking for an opportunity to evolve beyond cookies, and being dessert lovers, brownies and blondies were the perfect products to add to our C.B. Dough lineup,” Sammy said. “Additionally, we were excited about offering products that didn’t require refrigeration, like is needed for our cookie dough. It was also important to us to keep the convenience factor of our cookies and innovate to create products you could bake at home. The Brownie and the Blondie fit the bill. Finally, we decided to launch The Brownie and the Blondie at the same time as they are similar, but also different, just like Maddy and I. Plus, some people are more of a brownie person and others love a blondie, so now there’s something for everyone.”
The Brownie Mix is made with sorghum and tapioca starch and creates a deliciously fudgy and decadent brownie. The Blondie Mix is a cross between the brand’s fan favorite O.G. cookie and a brownie, delivering the warm flavors of vanilla and melty chocolate chips. Each 12oz mix contains 180mg of CBD, and yields 30mg of CBD per brownie or blondie. Vegan options are available as well.
“People will love that these are an artisan and gourmet treats that you can bake in the convenience of your own home,” Sammy said. “These CBD-infused baking mixes are something that hasn’t been done well in the past. So, we set out to create a modern day, elevated ‘Betty Crocker’ mix with all the things a millennial adult would want, like CBD, organic and natural ingredients, the option to make them vegan, and the ease of having them delivered right to your door.”
The brand first became known for their CBD-infused cookie dough that combines artisan-produced, culinary-inspired baked goods with the calming effects of CBD. Their fully prepared Brownie and Blondie mixes are easy to make and only require butter, eggs and water.
“One bite is all the convincing you’ll need to fall in love with The Brownie and the Blondie,” Sammy said.
The Blondie and Brownie mixes cost $19.98 for a set of two and are available for purchase on C.B. Dough’s website.
C.B. Dough