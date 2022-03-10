How one New Yorker went from Broadway to opening a bakery in Santa Monica
What started out as a dream of being on Broadway ultimately turned into owning a local bakery in Santa Monica selling homemade pop tarts and thin, crispy cookies made from scratch.
Jim Osorno moved to New York in 1992 to pursue a career on Broadway. On opening nights or before stage rehearsals, he would bring baked goods like brownies, cookies and bread loaves he’d made and even started taking them to local markets to sell.
“I kept meeting more people and ended up baking and delivering cookies weekly to most of the Broadway theaters,” Osorno said. “I grew up baking with my mom, my dad and my grandmother, and it was just something I always enjoyed.”
Osorno and his partner, Tom, moved to Santa Monica in 2015. Orsono would bake delivery orders early in the morning at a spot downtown in the Arts District to ship out across the country and fill orders for retail partners he’d acquired while baking in New York. They also had people stop by early in the morning to pick up baked goods from that kitchen as well.
Osorno was able to open his first brick-and-mortar shop, Broadway Baker, in 2020, six weeks before the start of the pandemic.
“We’d always been online and then we also delivered to places like Santa Monica Seafood,” he said. “I always wanted to open a little shop where we did everything right there and people could come in and have a total experience.”
Osorno said the bakery had to operate on a pickup and go experience, which he said worked out well and helped the bakery stay open throughout the pandemic. Before having to shut down the front of the store for safety, Orsono was able to introduce himself and the bakery to the community and his neighbors to announce its opening.
“A lot of the neighbors, people in the community, online shoppers and followers were able to come in so a lot of people learned about us pretty quickly,” Osorno said. “So by the time we were into the pandemic, we switched to a pre-order menu and we’d have your order ready for you to pick up curbside.”
Broadway Baker sells homemade pastries and baked goods from recipes Osorno grew up baking with his family with his own little spin. The bakery spread is always ever-changing with cookies, cupcakes, donuts and brownies.
Some of the most popular items include thumbprint lemon shortbread cookies with an organic raspberry preserve filling and fresh lemon zest, and brownies with a layer of homemade salted caramel that’s topped with a thin layer of dark chocolate and a sprinkle of sea salt.
Along with thin, crispy chocolate chip cookies and homemade pop tarts, Broadway Baker also makes blackberry lime, lemon raspberry and double chocolate salted caramel ganache tarts.
“We try to source as many local and organic ingredients as possible,” Osorno said. “I go to the farmers market twice a week to grab whatever’s in season and then we switch it up seasonally.”
Broadway Baker also delivers baked goods for larger events and special occasions that can be delivered or shipped in eco-friendly gift boxes with ribbon. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance and most baked goods can be ordered in 24 or 48-piece orders.
But to get the full range of what Osorno and his bakers can whip up, it’s best to go to the store to see the entire daily spread.
“We’re so grateful and thankful to everyone who’s supported us,” Osorno said. “It’s the support and the love that the community and the neighborhood has shown us is really just very much appreciated.”
Broadway Baker
1209 Wilshire Boulevard,
Santa Monica
646-410-3857