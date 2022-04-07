Viceroy’s Sugar Palm Ocean Avenue launches menu for furry friends
Sugar Palm Ocean Avenue, the ultimate indoor-outdoor coastal dining concept at Viceroy Santa Monica, is introducing a Puppy Brunch Menu in honor of National Pet Day on April 11.
The menu is inclusive of healthy, “pet-taste” tested and approved entrees and “dogtails” for pets dining with their owners on the restaurant’s palm tree-lined outdoor patio. Menu highlights include:
Puppy Scramble: Eggs, spinach and shredded chicken ($8)
Salmon Stir Fry: Organic Chinook salmon, edamame and rice ($12)
Take My Breath Away: Cucumber, mint and coconut water ($6)
Snoop Doggy Dog: CBD oil, peanut butter, banana and almond milk ($10)
Also beginning on April 11 through May 31, Viceroy Santa Monica will be waiving its pet fee of $125 per night and adding a special limited-time turndown amenity to its typical pet offerings including a custom Viceroy dog bed, food, water bowl, Santa Monica pet guide, plush toys, doggie bags and more.
The restaurant also recently launched its new Spring Menu, increased their vegan offerings, and utilized ingredients reflective of the changing seasons like pea shoots and California spot prawns in the bright and light spring iterations of Chef Jason Francisco’s daily Sunrise and Sunset Menus.
Sunrise Menu highlights include the vegan hash, smoked salmon Benny, and Dutch baby, a cast iron baked mix berry compote with cheesecake batter and berries. Sunset Menu highlights include smoked watermelon sashimi, spot prawn tamales, and lobster bucatini.
The Spring Beverage Menu, curated by Mario Leal-Cruz, Jr., area director of food and beverage for Viceroy Hotel Group, features Sugar Palm favorites like The Botanist alongside new cocktails and zero-proof mocktails made with house-made juices and syrups.
The Puppy Brunch Menu will be available beginning Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 11.
Sugar Palm Ocean Avenue at Viceroy Santa Monica
1819 Ocean Avenue,Santa Monica
310-260-7511
viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/santa-monica