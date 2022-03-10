Only the Wild Ones pops up on Abbot Kinney
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than a few unexpected things. One much-needed pleasant surprise is the proliferation of pop-ups.
“In 2020, we were able to do a pop-up for De Buena Planta in a parking lot,” said Heather Tierney, founder of The Butcher’s Daughter, of the plant-based Mexican concept across Abbot Kinney that opened on Labor Day in 2020. “It was a way to get creative.”
Tierney is popping up once again with Only the Wild Ones, a natural wine bar on Abbot Kinney next door to The Butcher’s Daughter where The Other Room once operated. The landlord of the building, who also owns The Butcher’s Daughter and De Buena Planta’s properties, is in the process of converting it to retail space, but it’s a long process. Tierney has the go-ahead for her pop-up until the space is converted and a retail tenant moves in.
The pandemic and Abbot Kinney’s high rents have made Tierney a big proponent of pop-ups.
“Landlords on Abbot Kinney are holding out for ridiculous rents, so if anyone sees an empty storefront, it’s an opportunity to launch something,” she said.
Tierney lives within walking distance from The Butcher’s Daughter, the largest of her four locations, with a fifth one opening this summer in West Hollywood.
“I’m always dreaming up ideas as I walk around,” she said. “I create things I see a need for. With COVID-19, it’s opened up opportunities to do pop-ups and test out concepts.”
A permanent De Buena Planta is opening soon in Silver Lake. Only the Wild Ones opened on Nov. 19, the week before Thanksgiving 2021. The idea came to Tierney from observing the growing natural wine movement, mainly in New York and specifically in Brooklyn.
“Natural wine is often described as wild because it is untouched and grown in the wild,” Tierney said. “The inspiration behind the design is from Old World cultures and an analog way of living. We were buying lots of natural wines at The Butcher’s Daughter. I love natural wines, and it’s been a fun learning experience to create this concept.”
But first, Tierney needed to brighten up the décor, or as she called it, give it a “lipstick on a pig” renovation. They covered a brick wall in whitewash stucco to create an Old World feeling. She picked the color palate of natural wine for the inside, using dusty roses and orange and caramel hues. The banquettes are covered in dusty pink vegan leather. Tierney selected African tapestries and textiles from the Congo that she found at the Westminster flea market to make the back cushions.
“Natural wine is nothing new, it’s the old way of making wine,” Tierney said. “The modern-day way often uses technology and additives. Natural wine is going back to the old ways. Some countries have not changed their ways of making wine, like Slovenia and Estonia. These old European towns’ wines are becoming popular again.”
At Only the Wild Ones, the DJ spins vinyl. The Other Room regulars come back to visit the lead bartender, who worked at the other bar for many years. A semi-private mezzanine space is available in the back for private parties with a skylight and disco ball dangling from the ceiling.
What assistant general manager Peter Young likes best about the space is its relaxed atmosphere —and the Butcher’s Pretzel.
“The best wine bars are ones that do it without pretense and with a love of how old and cool winemaking and wine drinking is,” Young said, standing under the huge fiddle-leaf fig that hangs over the bar’s entryway. “And the pretzel is really good; it comes out hot, airy and crispy.
Richard Rea, the executive chef at The Butcher’s Daughter, also plans Only the Wild Ones’ menu.
“My 4-year-old son Marley loves the soft-baked pretzel,” Tierney shared. “We have beautiful cheese boards and small pizzettas made with sourdough crust. I’m a big snacker. It gives me more opportunities to try more things. I think right now I love the gruyere, parmesan, vegan bechamel, caramelized onion, herb & miso mushrooms pizzetta. I also love the little bar snacks like marinated olives and crispy chickpeas. And everything pairs nicely with the wines.”
The bar also serves their take on classic cocktails: a white wine Old Fashioned, black forest Americano, natty 75 (with no gin) and a wild spritz.
“I saw a need for people to reconnect after being isolated for so long,” Tierney said. “That’s what I love about this industry: creating these environments for people to connect in.”
Only the Wild Ones
1201 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice
310-981-3004