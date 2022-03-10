Chef Vanda Asapahu brings authentic Thai cuisine to Westchester
Restaurant owner Chef Vanda Asapahu’s food and restaurant career began while she was in Thailand during a summer internship in 2005. She had just completed her graduate studies at Yale University for public health and after her internship was over, she was hired on by the United Nations in 2006 after doing non-government organization work.
At the time, her parents who were longtime restaurateurs were working at their family-owned restaurant Ayara Thai in Westchester, which was going to be their last restaurant. Asapahu said that while with the UN, she saw how quickly government and political changes would occur, but that change didn’t come as quickly when it came to the culture.
“I stepped away from my job to do this, and then kind of fell in love,” Asapahu said. “I felt that coming to the restaurant and owning a business meant changes can come as quickly and as slowly as we want it to be for us.”
Ayara Thai was established in 2004 by Asapahu’s parents, Anna and Andy, down the street from her childhood home. Asapahu joined the Ayara Thai team and began to make changes to the restaurant in 2010. The restaurant introduces the community to the tastes and family recipes of her childhood that have been passed down while also respecting the family’s values in sustainable dining.
“When we started the restaurant in Westchester, there were only one or two other Thai restaurants all forced to sell the cashew nut chicken and sweet and sour chicken because this is what the Westside knows from Thai food,” Asapahu said. “Over time, like the course of 18 years, things have really changed and people are exposed more to Thai food so we’re now able to put on the menu more items that we actually eat at home.”
Ayara Thai has popular Thai dishes like Pad Thai with rice noodles, visoy tofu, chives and eggs, and Massaman curry with baby Dutch potatoes, pearl onions and butternut squash with peanuts to top it off.
But the restaurant also has family recipes that Asapahu and her siblings grew up eating like Anna’s award-winning Khao Soi, a northern Thai dish of curry braised drumsticks served on top of egg noodle and topped with shallots and mustard green.
One of Asapahu’s favorite dishes is the laab duck: roasted duck breast served with lemongrass, sawtooth, coriander, scallions, shallots, lime, roasted chili and toasted rice.
“It’s like a kind of middle ground of a contemporary take on salad with all the same flavors but with a more premium cut of meat and not just scraps of a protein,” she said.
Ayara Thai also makes an effort to give back and be a present voice for Thai Americans in the Westchester community. Back in April, with the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic, the restaurant held a self-defense style class and served Ayara Thai food afterward in a place where people felt safe to eat and interact.
“We find that it’s important that even though you’re not working in those (non-government organizations) but just a member of the community, we can actually do a lot,” Asapahu said. “We are unofficial ambassadors of Thai culture and we try to give back as much as possible to the community.”
Ayara Thai has been doing take-out since March 2020, but Asapahu said they plan to reopen their dining room later this year after the completion of a big renovation project on the restaurant. Asapahu is also proud to be the first-ever female Host Chef at Masters of Taste 2022 in Pasadena on April 3.
“We’d love our new space to incorporate more dishes that truly speaks to our identity as Thai Americans,” Asapahu said. “If you want to take our food, take us for our entire identity, because we are pouring our hearts and soul into what we do.”
Ayara Thai
6245 W. 87th Street, Los Angeles
310-410-8848