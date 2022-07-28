Santa Monica eatery offers daily drink and food specials
Local hotspot Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has launched Early Birdie’s Happy Hour, which features special pricing on drinks and a variety of creative and comforting bar snacks from chef/partner Jeremy Fox and Chef de Cuisine Matthew Schaler.
Offered daily from 5 to 6 p.m. in The Bird’s Nest (the bar and lounge), the menu features a wide range of new dishes such as whipped avocado with fried Matzo (a Jewish spin on guacamole and chips), Vernors-baked ham and pickled melon, kippered sable terrine with crispy potato waffles, three kinds of fries (Reuben fries, Caesar fries, fries and aioli), and lavender almonds.
Larger plates include the classic half-fried pickle chick as well as the debut of the Kishka burger: a one-fourth pounder of seared blood sausage, Hook’s Swiss, house-pickled cornichons, red onion and persimmon “comeback” sauce on a sesame pretzel bun.
On the drinks side, bar manager Stephanie Reading is making beverages including a chamomile lavender lemonade mocktail, seasonal cocktails like the Staycation Summer (lime, kumquat, strawberry brandy and tequila), and craft beer. Sommelier Kobi Tsesarsky has put together a variety of planet-friendly glasses of wine as well.
“Happy Hour isn’t a business scheme for us, but rather a way to see folks having a great time connecting with each other in ‘The Bird’s Nest’—how we affectionately refer to our bar,” Fox said. “That’s something that we weren’t able to see for so long due to the pandemic. It also gives us the opportunity to test out new dishes and really have fun with the idea of what ‘bar food’ can be.”
Birdie G’s
2421 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica
310-310-3616