Kurt & Whey’s first brick-and mortar shop comes to Santa Monica
Kurt Gurdal was born to work with cheese. His father and stepmother have been working with cheese for nearly 40 years with several shops on the East Coast in Massachusetts and New York. Growing up, he would help around the shop, standing on milk crates to be able to see people over the counter.
“They would have me packaging Halloween candy and helping people with pastries,” he said.
Gurdal didn’t originally want to be a cheesemonger. He went to college in Orange County and it was during his sophomore year, when his father’s business was featured in a magazine article, that Gurdal knew he had to go back home to help.
“I helped cut and wrap cheese orders and then fell in love with it,” Gurdal said. “Right out of college I spent a couple of weeks at the shop back home and then went straight to London to work for one of the best cheese shops in the world.”
Gurdal had a pop-up shop in Canyon Square that he’s done every weekend since the holidays. He has since moved into a little cheese shop where he creates charcuterie and cheese boards with other accoutrements like oils, vinegars, jams and local honey.
“One of the main things that attracted me to this industry was being able to meet these cheese producers and communicating what their products are all about to people looking to snack on a hunk of cheese,” Gurdal said.
Gurdal is officially moving his pop-up shop from its spot at Canyon Square to its first brick-and-mortar location across the street from the beach called Canyon Grocer by Kurt & Whey, starting on Labor Day weekend.
Gurdal’s indoor space is near where he normally sets up and will have the same cheese services provided by Kurt & Whey while also selling everyday essentials like eggs, dairy and fresh baked bread.
“I’m excited to add a small market to such a wonderful community and make it easy for people to walk on down and pick up a loaf of bread or a missing ingredient to their dinner recipe,” Gurdal said.
The new space will be open seven days a week with hours to come closer to the opening date. Gurdal has also brought his cheese mongering knowledge and a perfectly curated charcuterie board to the Hollywood Bowl, where each board is paired with a beer or wine choice to compliment the flavors of the board.
Guests can purchase a pre-curated cheese platter that comes with three to five cheeses, up to three different types of curated meats, and a combination of fresh and dried fruit like figs, grapes and gooseberries. There will also be nuts like Marcona almonds and corn nuts, along with a few pickled items, crackers and bread to top it off.
“I came up with a little one-stop shop where you get your charcuterie platter with all the accoutrements and a choice of whatever you want to be drinking, whether it’s beer, wine, cider or other libations and then something sweet to finish it up like chocolate or cookies,” Gurdal said.
Gurdal is taking a hiatus
from charcuterie boards until Sept. 3, Labor Day weekend. The shop will be located at
169 W. Channel Road in Santa Monica.
Kurt & Whey
310-592-4196