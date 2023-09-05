Verdi Chorus unveils 40th anniversary season

The Verdi Chorus will celebrate its 40th anniversary season, which starts in October.
Led since 1983 by founding artistic director Anne Marie Ketchum, Verdi Chorus is the only choral group in Southern California that focuses primarily on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus.
The 40th anniversary season will include “This, and My Heart: A Portrait of Emily Dickinson and Her Words Through Text and Song” on Oct. 15, presented by the Verdi Chorus and the Sahm Family Foundation; the 40th anniversary fall concert “40!” on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, featuring guest soloists Julie Makarov, Audrey Babcock, Alex Boyer and Roberto Perlas Gómez; Mascagni’s opera “Cavalleria Rusticana” (Jan. 20), which marks the first time the Verdi Chorus is presenting an opera in its entirety; and the 40th anniversary spring concert (April 27 and April 28), featuring four acclaimed guest soloists to be announced, which will end the season.
All performances will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at 1220 Second Street, Santa Monica.
Tickets for all Verdi Chorus upcoming events will be available for purchase on Monday, Sept. 4, at verdichorus.org. Priority seating is available for $50, general admission is $40, seniors are $30, and students ages 25 and younger with a valid ID are $10.
“Our 40th anniversary season is such a landmark event, not only for the chorus and audience members who have been with us from the very beginning but for new opera enthusiasts we are welcoming for the first time on both sides of the concert stage,” Ketchum said.
“It’s remarkable to me that the Verdi Chorus, which began as a group of passionate amateur music lovers in 1983 at the old Verdi Restaurant in Santa Monica, has evolved to a major semiprofessional nonprofit force in the Los Angeles classical music scene, featuring singers from all walks of life, devoted to performing opera choruses in concert. Far from being a time to rest on our laurels, this coming season will offer many exciting ‘firsts’ — from the Emily Dickinson theater/concert piece that launches the season to our first fully produced opera, Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, which we will present this winter.”
These performances are made possible, in part, through the support of the Sahm Family Foundation and by grant funding from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the Creative Recovery LA Initiative through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, and the city of Santa Monica through the Santa Monica Arts Commission.
2023-24 Verdi Chorus
For more information, visit verdichorus.org.
4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15
The Verdi Chorus and the Sahm Family Foundation present
“This, and My Heart: A Portrait of Emily Dickinson and Her Words Through Text and Song”
Performed by Anne Marie Ketchum and the Fox Singers
Ketchum and the Fox Singers combine their talents to celebrate the genius of Dickinson. In this theater/concert piece, interspersing spoken readings of Dickinson’s texts with musical settings of her poems, the audience is taken on a journey of discovery through the many facets of this great American poet.
“This, and My Heart” combines Dickinson’s poems and letters with settings by composers Aaron Copland, Tom Cipullo, Lori Laitman and Steve Heitzeg. The audience experiences the songs in the context of Dickinson’s personality and times. The readings of her poems and excerpts from her letters “amplify” the songs, giving them added vibrancy and depth.
Nov. 18 and Nov. 19
The Verdi Chorus 40th anniversary fall concert: “40!”
This program will feature selections from the operas of Verdi, as well as a host of others — all of which paint a musical portrait of the history of the Verdi Chorus.
The program will feature four guest soloists: soprano Julie Makarov, award-winning mezzo soprano Audrey
Babcock, tenor Alex Boyer and renowned baritone Roberto Perlas Gómez.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20
Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana
In a first for the Verdi Chorus, Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana will be presented in its entirety, transporting the audience into the world of verismo opera. Verismo opera is focused not on mythological figures, or kings and queens, but of the much earthier daily struggles and emotions of men and women and of the emotionally charged, and sometimes violent situations that can result. Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana is the very first verismo opera.
April 27 and April 28
The Verdi Chorus 40th anniversary spring concert
This program composed of operatic favorites old and new, will feature an array of guest soloists to be announced and will musically celebrate the history and future of the Verdi Chorus.