LAPD Chief Moore submits letter asking for second term
The Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore has requested that he be reappointed for a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners. On Dec. 27, Moore submitted his request in a letter to the board which highlighted his “strong desire” to remain in his leadership position and the work he believes his term has already accomplished. Moore’s current term will end in June of this year.
“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. Over the course of the last four-and-a-half years, we have accomplished significant reforms, enhanced training, and expanded transparency and accountability,” Moore said.
“While much has been accomplished, there remains more work to be done. It is my strong desire to continue leading this department as it strives to improve public safety and trust as we pursue the best practices of 21st-century policing.”
Moore is a 40-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department. After he joined the department in 1981, Moore became a Captain in 1998. In 2002, the department promoted him to the rank of Commander, and in 2004 he was promoted to Deputy Chief. From there, Moore continued to rise through the ranks until he was sworn in as the 57th Chief of Police for the City of Los Angeles in 2018 by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
If Moore is reappointed, his term will coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, both of which are high-profile policing challenges.
In response to Moore's letter, Commission President William J. Briggs II scheduled a vote to approve or deny Moore’s application for the next Board of Police Commissioners’ meeting on Jan. 10. However, Mayor Karen Bass stepped in to delay the vote.
The same day Moore came forward with his candidacy, Bass responded to his intent, stating, “I have been notified of Chief Moore’s request for reappointment. He and I will meet soon to discuss his request and my vision to keep Angelenos safe in every neighborhood.”
Other than securing a delay in the board’s vote, the new Mayor has made no further statements on her views regarding Moore’s candidacy. Moving forward, the Board of Police Commissioners has just less than three months to approve or deny Moore’s application.
Bass’s hesitation on Moore’s swift reappointment comes in contrast to an email Moore sent to the Los Angeles Police Foundation, informing them of his application for another five-year term. According to published reports, Moore stated he had “discussed (reappointment) with Mayor Bass and enjoyed her full support.”
Moore has since apologized for his statement but emphasized Bass is not the person to decide on his reappointment. That power lies with the LA Board of Police Commissioners, all current appointees of Mayor Eric Garcetti. To earn reappointment, Moore only needs an affirmative vote from three of the five board members.
Bass must, however, approve of the board’s decision and has the power to remove a sitting police chief at any time. With the delayed vote, there is also still time for the LA City Council to weigh in regarding Moore’s reappointment. If ten members of the LA City Council choose to oppose the Board of Police Commissioners' decision, they can veto that vote.
One concern regarding a swift reappointment process is the difficulty administering public comment. Now that the vote is postponed, Angelenos will have additional opportunities to come forward in support or opposition to Moore’s continued leadership.
Public opinion towards the LAPD has improved over the last two years, however, the department is still met with sharp criticism regarding the profiling and treatment of different racial groups. In a 2022 survey conducted by Loyola Marymount University using questions developed by Study LA, results showed that 66% of respondents felt the LAPD racially profiled Black Angelenos more than other groups.
When asked about reform, an area Moore highlighted as a success of his leadership, only 19.3% of respondents said they felt the LAPD was doing a better job than other departments at implementing police reform. That being said, overall approval ratings of the LAPD have increased over the last two years, with around half of respondents saying they were “somewhat satisfied” with the performance of the LAPD.
“While there are still areas of friction, Angelenos today are more likely to have positive things to say about the police department than in our previous survey,” said Brianne Gilbert, managing director of StudyLA. “It may be that now, two years after high-profile protests and national discussion around police violence, public opinion no longer reflects shock and disbelief.”
Currently, there is no date scheduled for a vote on Moore’s application; however, his candidacy was discussed at the Jan. 10 meeting for the Board of Police Commissioners. Although an agenda has not been published for the LA City Council’s next meeting, the date was also set for Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.