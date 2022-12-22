LA inaugurates first female mayor
After 241 years and 42 mayors, Angelenos gathered on Dec. 11 to celebrate the breaking of glass ceilings as Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oath of office to LA’s first female mayor, Karen Bass. Bass will officially take office the following Monday, Dec. 12.
The crowd cheered as Bass took the stage to thank all of California’s trailblazing women who joined her in celebration, including the first openly LGBTQ President pro tempore, Toni G. Atkins, and the state's first female Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis.
“Making history with each of you today is a monumental moment in my life and in Los Angeles… And let’s not forget our all-female County Board of Supervisors,” exclaimed Bass, addressing them directly. “Holly, Katherine, Gilda, Janice, Lindsay – We are going to make so much history together.”
Sunday’s celebration at Microsoft Theater was the first mayoral inauguration in LA not to be held on the steps of the City Council, moved due to concerns over the rain. However, the event was largely ceremonial, as Bass was formally sworn in at a private ceremony on Dec. 10.
Bass observed she will serve LA at an “inflection point.” In a rapidly changing world of pandemics, inflation, climate change, and the cost of living increases, 40,000 people are sleeping on the streets. Bass is committed to fighting the challenges of working-class families and to combatting the housing crisis that faces our city.
“This is why tomorrow morning, I will start my first day as mayor at the city's emergency operations centers where my first act as mayor will be to declare a state of emergency on homelessness,” Bass declared. “My emergency declaration will recognize the severity of our crisis, and break new ground to maximize our ability to urgently move people inside, and to do so for good.”
The inaugural celebration also celebrated LA’s deeply rooted history of Angelenos of color. The performance lineup included a list of Black and Chicano artists, including gospel duo Mary Mary, a surprise performance by Chicano band Las Cafeteras, and poet Amanda Gorman, who also performed original poetry at the presidential inauguration in 2021.
Bass’s commitment to solutions-based governance earned her the most votes out of any mayoral candidate in the history of LA. That accomplishment comes despite Rick Caruso, who spent 11 times more money than Bass on his campaign, the most out of any state campaign in California history.
The six-term congresswoman representing the 37th Congressional District made history throughout her career, first in 2008 when she became the first-ever Black woman in U.S. history to serve as a Speaker in the state legislature.
Bass intends to call on all her resources to help serve LA and her mission to solve the housing and homelessness crisis.
“Vice President Harris, Governor Newsom, my colleagues in Congress who are here today, look for me on your caller ID because I will be calling,” laughed Bass.
“If we come together and focus on solutions rather than jurisdictions – on locking arms rather than pointing fingers. If we just focus on bringing people inside and comprehensively addressing their needs and moving them to permanent housing with a way to pay their bills, we will save lives and we will save our city. This is my mission as your mayor.”