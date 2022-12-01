Freddy Puza becomes first openly LGBTQ+ member of Culver City Council
In a historic win, Freddy Puza has secured a seat on the Culver City Council, becoming the first out LGBTQ+ elected Council Member in the city’s history.
“This is a win for everyone who supported me during the race, and for the LGBTQ+ community at large,” Puza said. “My team of volunteers, donors and endorsers worked tirelessly to carry me over the finish line. This is their victory as much as mine.”
Regarded as an innovative, thoughtful and responsive candidate, Puza ran a campaign that emphasized practical solutions to the issues facing Culver City. He and another candidate were targeted by several PACs that received nearly half a million dollars from a local developer, an unheard-of sum for an election that is 10 times greater than candidates typically raise to run for a seat on the Culver City Council.
Despite these challenges, Puza stuck to his positive and progressive message, championing housing, transportation and climate change strategies that compassionately provide for the needs of everyone in the community. His strong record of community involvement resonated with voters, as well as his pledge to work for real solutions rooted in equity, diversity and inclusion.
He was endorsed by a slew of local and regional leaders, including U.S. Congressional Representative-Elect Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly J. Mitchell, California Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, Los Angeles City Council Member Mike Bonin, Culver City Mayor Dr. Daniel Lee, Culver City Council Members Yasmine-Imani McMorrin and Alex Fisch, and many other current and former officials.
Puza also received numerous endorsements from environmental organizations, Democratic groups, LGBTQ+ advocates, and labor unions, including Sierra Club, Los Angeles League of Conservation Voters, Friends of the Earth, Abundant Housing LA, Streets for All, Culver City Democratic Club, Stonewall Democratic Club, Westside Young Democrats, Equality California, LGBTQ Victory Fund, United Healthcare Workers West, Southwest Carpenters, IBEW Local 40, and Ground Game LA.
Currently serving on Culver City’s General Plan Advisory Committee, Puza formerly volunteered on the city’s Committee on Homelessness. He has volunteered with a variety of local civic organizations, and was the co-organizer of the Culver City Pride Ride & Rally in 2021 and 2022.
“I am honored to be elected to the Culver City Council, and will do my best to serve all the people of Culver City,” Puza said. “I hope to continue moving the community I love toward more sustainable, equitable and inclusive future.”