LAPD releases body camera footage of three fatal incidents
Amid increased public interest regarding recent fatalities, the LAPD released body camera footage of three incidents in the first week of January that resulted in civilian deaths. In a news conference on Jan. 11 to address these events, LAPD Chief Michel Moore called into question the lack of mental health resources involved in each of the three incidents.
“Each of these instances resulted in a tragic loss of life. At this point, it appears to involve individuals experiencing mental health crises and/or being under the influence of narcotics and other substances,” Moore said.
“These cases are a stark reminder of the ongoing mental health struggle for many people in our community throughout the city of Los Angeles. It's important as a department in the city we continue to work together to find more effective solutions to the public health crisis caused by untreated and under-treated individuals involving substance abuse and mental health.”
Despite officers receiving both implicit and explicit indications that these three individuals were experiencing mental health issues, Moore said officers never called LAPD's Mental Health Evaluation Units into action.
The first body camera footage released involved Takar Smith, 46, a father of six who was killed by officer gunfire on Jan. 2. in Westlake. Police responded to a call from Smith’s wife, who told officers he was violating a restraining order by entering her home and refusing to leave. She explicitly told the operators Smith had schizophrenia and had not been taking his medication.
In the body camera footage, Smith appears to resist the officers before he enters the kitchen and grabs a large knife. Officers then tased Smith until he was on his knees. It's then that Smith grabbed the knife again and fired multiple shots. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
“I have concerns relative to the communications operator who took information from this victim regarding the actions of Mr. Smith, as well as the actions of our officers and supervisors not acting on information regarding this individual's prior mental health issues or concurrent mental health issues,” Moore said.
The second incident occurred on Jan. 3 in Venice Beach after officers subdued Keenan Darnell Anderson, a 31-year-old schoolteacher. Anderson was stopped by police at what they described as a “felony hit and run.” It is unclear what part Anderson played in the car collision, but the LAPD asserts Anderson was attempting to get into a car that was not his without permission.
The officer on the scene subdued Anderson and waited seven minutes for backup to arrive. While waiting, Anderson became agitated that he was out of public view and fled across the street. This resulted in several officers using their body weight to subdue Anderson. In the struggle, he was tased six times for five seconds each. Moore said that in his view, it is “unclear what role the visible struggle with the officers and the taser played in his unfortunate death.”
In the video, Anderson can be heard yelling for help and saying, “They’re trying to George Floyd me.” It was later revealed that Anderson was the cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter founder Pattrise Cullors. Later on Jan. 14, friends and family gathered in Venice for a vigil in remembrance of Anderson.
The third incident also took place on Jan. 3 in South LA as officers responded to reports of a man throwing objects off a building at a passing vehicle. When the driver pulled over, the man, Oscar Sanchez, 35, threatened him with a knife. After arriving at the scene, the victim directed officers to a nearby abandoned residence where Sanchez reportedly was located and armed with a makeshift spear and metal chain.
Officers located Sanchez on the second-story landing of the building. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation in English and Spanish but were unsuccessful. Ultimately Sanchez was shot on scene and was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.
Last year, there were 31 shootings in LA and six in-custody deaths. In 2023, there have been three in-custody deaths so far. Some have already placed the blame for these deaths at the feet of Chief Moore, using these incidents as evidence to persuade Mayor Karen Bass to block the reappointment of Moore to a second term as Chief of Police.
Mayor Karen Bass also spoke up about the footage, calling the tapes “deeply disturbing.”
“Especially as a former health care professional, I am deeply troubled that mental health experts were not called in, even when there was a documented history of past mental health crisis. When there is no immediate risk to others, law enforcement must not be the first responder when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis. I believe officers and Angelenos agree on this,” Bass said in a news release.
At this time, all three of these incidents involve an ongoing investigation. No officers were injured in any of these events, and the LAPD will be entering into investigations on policy and officer conduct.