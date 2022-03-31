Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kamala@timespublications.com
Artopia
Thursday, March 31
Artopia is back in full swing. This month they are welcoming back Thomas Furr, Alison Oksner, Art by Mushu and more to come. There will be a renowned chef serving up the most unique and delicious tacos. There will be screen printing on site as well as live painting. When attendees but the special “Artopia” drink, they will be entered to win a raffle of gifts, art and more. Free event.
2819 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica, 8 p.m. to midnight
Dance Camera West Film Festival
March 31 to April 2
With refreshing new dance films from France, Australia, Canada, Spain, the U.K., Switzerland, Greece, Turkey, Kuwait, The Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, the three-day festival promises a balm against the negative effects of the past year, and a reset of the mind. Through exclusive conversations with filmmakers, producers, dancers, choreographers and festival directors on the stage of Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (or pre-recorded, depending on travel restrictions), learn how artists worldwide, all impacted by the same menace, have found resilient and creative responses to the global lockdown, all expressed through the media of dance and film. $15 per night or $30 for all three nights.
10361 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, 310-558-8069, trkdwintldance.eventive.org/welcome
First Friday on Abbot Kinney
Friday, April 1
Abbot Kinney Boulevard Association is excited to welcome you back to First Friday with an eclectic selection of new food trucks along with many of your old favorites. There will be lunch trucks from noon to 3 p.m. as well.
Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice, 5 to 9:30 p.m., abbotkinneyblvd.com
Marina del Rey Farmers Market
Saturday, April 2
This weekly outdoor event allows Westside residents to support local produce sellers and other vendors. Food from a wide variety of businesses is available for purchase. Masks are required and only 40 people are allowed to shop at any one time. Held in parking lot 11.
14101 Panay Way, Marina del Rey, 8 to 9 a.m. (seniors),
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (general public), beaches.lacounty.gov/mdrfarmersmarket
Pyrite Radio: Dispatch | Workshop
Saturday, April 2
Join Peter Simensky and his Pyrite Radio in an all-ages intergenerational audio gathering workshop and discover the hidden potential of Pyrite, also known as Fool’s Gold. In this workshop, you will learn how to record your own sounds and create new collections of your neighborhood. You can also bring recordings of sounds to contribute, which can be sourced from your favorite music, sounds, lectures and more. Following the workshop, guests will be asked to share their audio recordings for a special performances on April 9 at 18th Street Arts Center’s Olympic Campus. Register online. Free event.
Zoom, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., 18thstreet.org
Santa Monica Main Street Farmers Market
Sunday, April 3
Shop for local fresh produce and prepared foods from local restaurants. You can also enjoy musical entertainment from featured weekly bands, face painting, balloon designs, and if you catch it on the right week, a cooking demonstration featuring local produce.
2640 Main Street Santa Monica, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Mar Vista Farmers Market
Sunday, April 3
This vibrant, year-round market offers local produce, prepared foods, kids crafts and live events.
12198 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., marvistafarmersmarket.org
“U.S. 99” Band
Sunday, April 3
“U.S. 99” Band will perform at Hinano Café. They play retro-vintage rock ‘n’ roll, blues and more.
15 Washington Boulevard, Venice, 4 to 10 p.m., facebook.com/u.s.99band
“Endgame”
Through April 10
City Garage is excited to announce its first live, in-person, full-run production since the pandemic shutdown, Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece, “Endgame.” Originally written in French and translated into English by Beckett himself, this dark, morbidly funny play is considered by many critics to be his greatest single work. Four characters shelter in a bare room: Hamm the master, blind, and in a wheelchair; Clov, his servant; and Hamm’s father and mother, Nagg and Nell, who live in garbage cans. Hamm taunts and abuses Clov, makes him move around the room, fetch objects and look outside the window for signs of life. “Don’t we laugh?” they say, as if trying to convince themselves that is so. Outside all seams dead and nothing happens. Inside, the characters pass the time bantering, telling stories, mortifying each other, and toying with their own fears and the illusions of a possible change, all along sensing the inevitability of their end. General admission $30, students/seniors with ID $25.
2525 Michigan Avenue, Building T1, Santa Monica, Fridays & Saturdays 8 p.m., Sundays 4 p.m., 310-453-9939, citygarage.org
Celebrating Women
Through May 15
The Woman’s History Exhibit is designed to commemorate and encourage the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in our community, past, present and future. The exhibit features original paintings of three artists who captured the history of the community through their art. Throughout the exhibit they will highlight women, past and present, and their specific contributions in making the Westchester-Playa community a better place to live. Led by the benevolence of community leaders and social organizations, the Westchester/Playa community continues to be what many call their “hometown.” The exhibit is made possible by the generous sponsorship of the members of the Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey, whose philosophy of honoring the past, celebrating the present and preparing for the future pairs well with the ideals of the Westchester/Playa Historical Society.
6207 W. 87th Street, Westchester, Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, wphistoricalsociety.org