Boat Parade Grand Marshal
Holly J. Mitchell
Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell currently serves as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As the daughter of parents who were public servants and a third-generation Angeleno, Mitchell leads with a deep understanding of the vital safety net LA County provides to millions of families and is committed to ensuring that all residents can thrive. Since being elected to the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 3, 2020, Supervisor Mitchell has made poverty alleviation a countywide priority and has anchored an equitable recovery plan from the health and economic pandemic caused by COVID-19. Within her first year as Supervisor and with support from the County Board of Supervisors, Mitchell passed a landmark guaranteed income program, made LA County the first in the nation to phase out urban oil drilling and has strengthened the County’s ability to quickly respond to mental health crises among our unhoused residents. Supervisor Mitchell is honored to represent the 2 million residents of Los Angeles County’s Second District–including the neighborhood she grew up in–Leimert Park, along with the cities of Carson, Compton, Culver City, El Segundo, Gardena, Hawthorne, Hermosa Beach, Inglewood, Lawndale, Los Angeles (portions), Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, and a dozen unincorporated communities.
Boat Parade Celebrity Grand Marshals
David Foster
David Foster is one of the most illustrious composers of our time. With 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and Three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Songs,” Foster has earned a reputation as a keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé. Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder; Earth, Wind & Fire; Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall Oates, Brandy, ’N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan. Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character “Betty Boop.” He is also writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller “Lucky Us.”
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee can most recently be seen starring in the Netflix Original Series “Country Comfort.” Previously she starred as Paige Dineen on the CBS spy drama “Scorpion” and was featured in NBC’s award-winning musical series “Smash,” executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Her other television credits include “CSI:NY”, “Community” and “Family Guy.” McPhee appeared on the big screen in Columbia’s romantic comedy “The House Bunny.” In addition to her acting career, she finds great success in the music space after her turn on Season 5 of “American Idol.” McPhee’s first single debuted at #2 on the Billboard’s Hot Singles Sales chart. Her debut album landed on the Billboard 200 chart and went gold in 2008. McPhee also has a presence in theater, having recently starred in both the U.S. and U.K. productions of “Waitress.”
Boat Parade Judges
Janet Bubar Rich
A resident of Marina del Rey and sailing enthusiast, Janet Bubar Rich serves as Commodore of Del Rey Yacht Club, after serving on the DRYC Bridge, Board, and several committees while chairing the club’s Speaker Series since 2013. Rich has served on such nonprofit boards as the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Los Angeles Chapter since 2015. Having been a marketing communications manager in the corporate world and a published author with a doctorate in mythology, Rich is dedicated to community service.
Andrew Harris
Andrew Harris grew up in a small town just east of Seattle where his father told him he was born with a soccer ball at his feet. With two older brothers and a twin sister, he was always busy doing something outside and causing ruckus with one of his siblings. As a kid, he played soccer, basketball, tennis, and baseball, but ended up focusing just on soccer and eventually played at the collegiate level for two years.
After graduating from college with a degree in psychology with an emphasis on criminal justice, Harris relocated to Beverly Hills where he took a role as a bodyguard protecting celebrities and fortune 500 executives, which lasted about three years taking him all over the country. He soon realized being a bodyguard wasn’t his passion, so he moved to Scottsdale and became a sales manager working at the JW Marriott.
Over the next 14 years, Harris worked his way up the ranks with numerous management companies in and within the hospitality industry in Arizona and Washington as a Director of Sales and now GM of the Marina del Rey Hotel with Pacifica Hotels. He is blessed that he found something he truly enjoys and loves what he does. On the weekends you will find Harris boogie boarding in El Porto or hiking up a trail in Malibu.
Joe Coleman
Joe Coleman is Chief Operating Officer at Decron Properties. Coleman is responsible for directing Decron’s Residential and Commercial platforms, as well as the construction and marketing efforts for the company. Prior to Decron, Coleman served as COO for Mosser Companies and Area Vice President for Laramar. He brings over 14 years of experience in the property management industry and he has managed over 12,000 units from Class A to C assets throughout California, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona. Coleman's background includes managing all operations, financial reporting, asset management, budget development, expense management, and building highly effective teams. Coleman is a dynamic leader, committed to excellence and delivering best-in-class performance benchmarks. Coleman’s unique approach to employee development and process optimization is critical in maximizing employee engagement and creating a culture centered on collaboration and teamwork.
Jerry Jen
Jerry Jen is the founder and managing attorney of the Jen Law Firm, APC, a law firm that focuses of commercial collections, creditors’ rights, and judgment enforcement. Jen enjoys helping business owners resolve their business disputes and recover what is duly owed to them. Aside from practicing law, Jen currently serves as a board member with the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce, and is also the honorary mayor of Westchester this year. Jen is an active Rotarian from the Rotary Club of Playa Venice Sunrise, and enjoys working with others to serve the community.
Nicole King
Nicole King is a family woman, friend to many, and mentor. As a native Angeleno, King has built a beautiful family with her husband and five children. She has served the community and built a career advocating on the behalf of children who are historically underserved. Her experiences as a foster parent and as a member of the Los Angeles County Child Abuse Council are evidence of her empathy and level-mindedness. Although she is currently retired and working in the private sector, King remains steadfast in her advocacy of children, bringing voice to their needs and light into their lives through work with the Rotary Youth Exchange by way of her proud membership in the Westchester Rotary Club. Homegrown and proud, Nicole received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California. Additionally, she attained a master’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. Taking advantage of the opportunities of graduate school, Mrs. King lived in Shizuoka, Japan. As a result of this time abroad, she continues to enjoy many aspects of Japanese culture, including hosting foreign exchange students from Japan.
Sean Moor
Sean Moor loves a good story. As a child he was shipwrecked alone on the desert island of Biblios, which is not far from Borneo. He survived typhoons, shark attacks and defeated the pirate attack at West Reef. He was finally rescued in 1983 on Christmas Eve by a Holiday Boat Parade entrant that accidentally left the harbor and kept going. Moor has said that he’d never forget the splendid sight of that boat listing onto his beach all lit up like a Times Square Christmas Tree. Today, Moor Moor is the manager of Westchester’s beloved independent bookstore – The Book Jewel.