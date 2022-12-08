Beachside Restaurant & Bar’s new menu highlights fall and winter-inspired flavors
Beachside Restaurant & Bar at Jamaica Bay Inn debuted a refreshed seasonal menu for fall/winter featuring various new items such as Honey Nut Squash, Local Duarte Salmon, Pumpkin Picadillo and Goat Cheese Empanadas, and Red Wine Poached Pear.
“We are currently utilizing seasonal ingredients such as honey nut squash and pears,” said Chef Irene Verceles. “Guests will be able to enjoy the seasonality of these dishes so when they taste them, they can definitely feel that we are in fall/winter. The desserts are also very delicious in their own right with a little something everyone will enjoy.”
Among Verceles’ recommendations are the fried prawn, New York steak and the pork tomahawk. When asked how she finds inspiration in her dishes, she said it goes back to her own roots and love of food.
“Coming from a Filipino background, food was always a centerpiece at every gathering,” Verceles said. “Being able to go to the farmers market and try the beautiful produce they have available or even trying different food I’ve never had before was an incredible experience.”
Located on the waterfront in Marina del Rey, Beachside Restaurant & Bar overlooks Mother’s Beach and is known for serving elevated California cuisine. In addition to a full bar and dining room, the oceanfront patio is located steps from the sand to offer guests a one-of-a-kind al fresco dining experience. Call or visit the website to make a reservation.
Beachside Restaurant & Bar
4175 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
310-823-5333