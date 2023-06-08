The eclectic strip of Rose Avenue in Venice is an equal mix of residence and commerce. It attracts scores of shoppers and diners every day of the week. On June 10, National Rosé Day, sommeliers can visit Rose Avenue for a rosé crawl and street fest to raise funds for Venice Family Clinic.
“As a Westsider for more than 20 years, I’ve noticed that Venice has always had a strong sense of community,” stated Spin PR Group’s President Kim Koury, creator of Rosé on Rose. “This stretch of Rose Avenue is filled with vibrance and creativity offering a variety of shopping and dining options that is the ideal destination for a daytime blush-inspired soiree to bring community together that fellow Angelenos have yet to discover! What better way to explore this hidden gem near the water than with a glass of rosé in your hand, while at the same time, helping those in need.”
The highlight of the wine crawl will be rosé for $7 to $8 a glass at participating locations, including American Beauty, Big Red Sun, Café Gratitude, Chulita, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Parachute, Rose Room, The Rose Venice, Wabi on Rose, Venice Beach Wines and Yanapuma Shop.
Rosé on Rose will also allow diners to sample oysters with rosé granita and sashimi from Wabi on Rose, pink smoothies and juices from Cafe Gratitude and 25% off scoops at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.
A portion of the proceeds from the Rosé on Rose Fest will benefit the Venice Family Clinic, which opened its first permanent location on Rose Avenue in 1983. Uunderway at the clinic is a $7 million renovation to modernize and meet the emerging and evolving needs of the community.
“Once completed — and we’re almost finished — the newly renovated site will offer a new ground floor pharmacy and a community room for fitness classes and counseling groups,” said Erin Harnisch, event director at Venice Family Clinic. “The site will also have counseling rooms for visits with mental health therapists, case managers and health educators."
Rose Avenue has grown significantly since the first Venice Family Clinic opened. Norma Alvarado, the owner of Venice Beach Wines, which will debut the release of its 2022 Rosé at the wine fest, remarked upon how much the area has changed over the years.
“Rose Avenue has undergone significant changes since 2006, and it has become an integral part of the Venice Beach community,” Alvarado said. “Over the years, Rose Avenue has seen an influx of new businesses, restaurants and shops, breathing new life into the area. The growth and development of Rose Avenue have played a vital role in attracting visitors and locals, making it a bustling hub of activity and fostering a vibrant community spirit.”
The check-in point for the Rosé on Rose will be in the Venice Family Clinic parking. For those who have purchased VIP entry, their check-in will be inside Big Red Sun at 650 Rose Avenue. VIP tickets include admission to the VIP Wine Garden with access to five tastings curated by Venice Beach Wines; VIP ticket holders will also get entry to an official after-party at The Rose Room.
Rosé on Rose’s sponsors and community partners include Venice Chamber of Commerce, Venice Paparazzi, ThumzUp Media, Venice Beach Wines, Venice Duck Brewing Co, Sugared + Bronzed, SoundBoxTruck, CANN, Superbloom Collective, PRP Wine and Roseade Rosé.
“For businesses like ours, the festival serves as a platform to highlight the quality and diversity of wines we offer, further solidifying our reputation as a destination for wine lovers,” Alvarado said. “It also allows us to strengthen our relationships with the community, reinforcing our commitment to being a gathering place where good friends, good food and great wine come together.”
Rosé on Rose
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10
WHERE: Check in at the Venice Family Clinic parking lot, 551 Rose Court, Venice Beach
COST: $20 general admission