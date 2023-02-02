Two Santa Monica restaurants earn coveted culinary honor
Santa Monica Travel & Tourism (SMTT) recently announced that Santa Monica restaurants, Citrin and Melissè, have earned Michelin Stars. The winners were announced at the Michelin Star Revelation 2022 held at Petersen Automotive Museum.
Restaurants are vigorously reviewed by anonymous diners and have to meet all criteria on Michelin’s proprietary and wholly independent inspection list in order to earn a prestigious Michelin star. A Michelin star distinction means that a restaurant serves the highest quality cuisine—including quality of ingredients, mastery of techniques and flavors, creativity and consistency.
As the trusted source for gastronomy lovers around the globe for more than 120 years, Michelin published 32 Guides annually in more than two dozen countries. The 2023 Michelin Guide California is the most recent edition and represents the fourth statewide or regional guide in the United States.
Citrin is a modern Californian cuisine restaurant by Chef Josiah Citrin that offers a fun, welcoming and approachable experience. Melissè is his intimate 14-seat restaurant with Chef de Cuisine Ian Scaramuzza at the helm, and diners are guided through a culinary adventure by chefs and sommeliers.
This is Melissè’s second consecutive year earning the coveted two stars with Citrin earning its first star. Santa Monica restaurants Colapasta and Tumbi have both earned Bib Gourmand status for the second consecutive year.
“Santa Monica has an incredible culinary scene with over 400 restaurants in just 8.3 square miles and we feel so fortunate to have Michelin recognize establishments in our beloved beachside city,” said Misti Kerns, president and CEO of SMTT. “We’re sending a heartfelt congratulations to all restaurants represented, especially those who call Santa Monica home—what a feat!”