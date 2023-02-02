Jeni’s brings special celebration to local scoop shops
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is getting ready to celebrate its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day gathering by bringing the party back to its local scoop shops throughout Los Angeles with a flavor drop, freebies and giveaways, among others.
The party takes place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. The first 50 Splendid Rewards members in line at every scoop shop will received a super limited Ice Cream for Breakfast Day mug. To be among the lucky few winners, fans are encouraged to arrive early before doors open at 9 a.m., and to sign up for rewards via the website. A limited number of mugs will also be available for purchase.
10 lucky customers who sup up in their pajamas will win a year of Pint Club, Jeni’s ice cream subscription where four pints of ice cream are delivered every month. To enter the giveaway, just take a photo at a scoop shop on the morning of Feb. 4, post and tag @jenisicecreams on social media, and use the hashtag #icecreamforbreakfast.
Jeni’s will also offer kids activities, including balloons and game pages for kids to color, along with a curated menu of their favorite breakfast pairings. And last year’s popular flavor, Maple Soaked Pancakes, will make its return to shops in scoops and pints for a limited time.
Jeni’s Free Market at RUNWAY
12751 Millennium Drive, #PU-4, Playa Vista
213-814-0590