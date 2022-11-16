Celebrate Thanksgiving

• Birdie G’s. If you’re in the mood for a non-traditional pie this year, Birdie G’s is baking up their world-famous rose petal pies, crème brulee pies and malted chocolate cake. Be sure to pre-order online from their website 72 hours in advance to guarantee a pie or cake. The restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving, but pick-up is available on Nov. 23 from 2 to 6 p.m.
2421 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, 310-310-3616
•Hotel Casa del Mar. Terrazzo at Hotel Casa del Mar is offering lunch and dinner Thanksgiving menus in addition to a takeaway menu. Lunch costs $110 and dinner costs $125 per person. The meal comes with a rustic bread basket and spiced butter, choice of appetizer (selections include roasted Cinderella squash soup and autumn chicory salad), entrée such as Mary’s Farm slow roasted organic turkey and roasted honeynut squash “steak,” and dessert options like pumpkin pecan pie with Tahitian vanilla gelato and brioche and croissant bread pudding.
1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, 310-581-5533
• Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe. Their annual Thanksgiving menu features all the traditional classics with a focus on super high-quality ingredients sourced from the nearby farmers’ market. The main event is a half Mary’s organic turkey that’s brined for 48 hours and includes an oven-roasted breast, a big leg and thigh braised in mushrooms, caramelized onions, thyme and white wine, alongside a pint of traditional turkey gravy. Sides include creamy smashed potatoes, organic cranberry sauce, roasted Harissa carrots, buttermilk biscuits and for dessert, options like turkey-shaped ginger cookies, organic pumpkin pie, bourbon pecan, and double-crust apple crumble pie.
1014 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, 310-451-2311
• Jamaica Bay Inn. Join Beachside Restaurant & Bar at Jamaica Bay Inn for a Thanksgiving Smokeout accompanied by beachfront views. Feast on Thanksgiving favorites featuring your choice of hickory smoked free range turkey served with cornbread pudding, Ding’s spicy slaw, country gravy and cranberry sauce or prime rib with mashed potatoes, Au Jus and cornbread. Available Thanksgiving Day from noon to 10 p.m. $60 per person.
14160 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, 310-439-3033
• Superba Food + Bread. This local favorite is offering everything you need to make your Thanksgiving delicious. The menu is taking pre-orders for pick-ups through noon on Nov. 17 (or until sold out). Pick-up can be scheduled at any of the four locations across Los Angeles. Menu highlights include whole roasted Mary’s young turkey, glazed Beelers heritage ham, brown butter green beans, mac n’ cheese, honey crisp apple pie and Cinderella pumpkin pie, among others.
1900 S Lincoln Boulevard, Venice, 310-907-5075
• Loews Santa Monica. The hotel is offering a festive Thanksgiving dinner at Blue Streak restaurant, as well as a Thanksgiving getaway package. The dinner menu features a family-style feast of traditional turkey Thanksgiving dinner, alongside all of the seasonal accompaniments including cornbread stuffing, baked yams with marshmallow topping, and arugula salad with pear, among others. The menu is $95 per adults and $35 per child 10 and under. The getaway package includes room accommodations, valet parking, access to the hot cocoa bar and Seaside Cinema, and $100 food and dining credit to use toward Thanksgiving dinner.
1700 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, 310-458-6700
• Shutters on the Beach. The hotel’s oceanfront restaurant 1 Pico will serve a three-course menu that highlights Thanksgiving classics with a twist from executive chef Sean Michael Runyon. Featuring vegan options and festive cocktails, the menu will be served at $125 per person. It includes tasty starters such as oakleaf lettuce and cranberry salad, burrata and Iberico jamon, beef tartar and truffle caviar mousse; hearty entrees such as heritage turkey with all of the fixings, Santa Barbara spiny lobster, Wagyu New York steak and stuffed yellow squash. To end the meal on a sweet note, options include pumpkin cheesecake tart, Valrhona chocolate cake and mango sorbet apple pie bites.
1 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica, 310-458-0030
• Sweet Rose Creamery. Sweet Rose Creamery’s signature Thanksgiving ice cream pies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis until Nov. 24. Pick from a caramel apple ice cream pie with a salty crumble, a chocolate pecan ice cream pie with brown sugar ice cream, and a spiced, creamy pumpkin ice cream pie that is vegan and dairy-free. Swing by the Brentwood Country Mart and Main Street shops or order delivery through an app like the Rustic Canyon Family one.
225 26th Street, Suite 51, Santa Monica, 310-260-2663 x 1; 2727 Main Street, Santa Monica, 310-260-2663 x 2
• Sugar Palm at Viceroy Santa Monica. The signature restaurant at the beachside hotel will serve a three-course Thanksgiving dinner under the palms from 3 to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Executive Chef Jason Francisco’s curated menu takes guests through a Thanksgiving feast inclusive of classic favorites like roasted honey nut squash, turkey breast, mashed potatoes and apple pie a la mode, in addition to unique creations like creamy clam chowder, blackened king salmon, and s’mores. The experience also features a diverse selection of festive vegan options in each course including the harvest salad, roasted garlic potatoes and pumpkin spice baklava. Priced at $125 for adults and $50 for children.
1819 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, 310-260-7511