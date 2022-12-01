Sommelier Taylor Grant’s menu features thoughtfully selected pairings
Since opening the doors to its second location 10 years ago on Rose Avenue in Venice, Café Gratitude has been a consistent favorite for diners—and judging by its success, it’s not just vegans who enjoy the plant-based bites.
Among the highlights are the eye-catching names given to every dish, such as I Am Bountiful or I Am Humble for mains and bowls, and I Am Illuminated or I Am Infinite for smoothies. Another is the huge variety of organic dishes, from sandwiches and salads and starters to smoothies and sweets.
Fortunately, Café Gratitude pushed through the pandemic while plotting some impressive changes, the most recent being a new wine and beverage program courtesy of Los Angeles sommelier Taylor Grant, who is also the founder of Salutay Wine Club, leader of operations for TRESOMM Winery, and plays guitar in jam sessions with her friends, The Champagne Supernovas.
Grant’s youthful, bright appearance belies her extensive resume, including sommelier at Michelin- starred Osteria Mozza and wine director for Scopa Italian Roots, DAMA in DTLA, and Dudley Market. She was named one of Food & Wine’s Sommeliers of the Year in 2019. This past July, Grant landed at Café Gratitude.
“I had the pleasure of working with Patrick Hotchkiss, director of operations, previously and we made such a great team, so when he reached out, the idea of working with him again was a no-brainer,” Grant said.
She immediately set to work crafting pairings with Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis’ plant-based menu. Where canned wine was once only available during the pandemic, now customers can order a Gratitude Fiero Spritz (prosecco, Martini & Rossi Fiero Vermouth, soda, and orange) or Rosé Spritz (Lorenza Rosé, Lillet Rosé, prosecco, soda, and seasonal fruit).
“I wanted to utilize great fresh ingredients including juices we already have on the menu, like the Ginger Spritz, which is just our ginger drink ‘refreshed’ with some prosecco instead of soda water,” Grant said.
Chef Dreux’s new happy hour menu includes warm almond burrata, Korean pulled mushroom sliders, loaded nacho fries, tacos—a diverse range of items with the exception of meat. But according to Grant, the approach for pairing with plants and meat is very similar.
“I’m still looking to match flavors, spices, weight,” she said. “You just have to think outside the box a bit for classic pairings—like a big tannic red with a steak. But when you break down why that’s a good pairing (high tannin reds bind with fat and protein of steak and soften tannin to create a softer, velvety texture), you can assess how to adjust that to plant-based options. There are still foods with protein and fat, like tempeh. The principles are the same. It’s just understanding the why and tweaking them a bit!”
Taylor credits a family trip to Europe, while overlooking the Cote-Rotie in France, where she had her “aha moment” to take working with wine seriously.
“It all started to click for me when I was able to travel to different wine regions, especially in Europe, meeting producers and hearing their stories connect things in a different way,” Grant said. “There is so much that goes into making a bottle of wine and makes you appreciate what you’re drinking.”
These days, Grant has become an advocate for organic wines.
“At first, it was a bit of learning the basics, but as my knowledge of wine has grown, so has the importance of how it is made,” she said. “Just as we care about what food we consume and how it’s grown, so is the same for wine. If we care about our health and the environment, we should be advocating wines without additives and thoughtful farming practices. It’s great to see producers and consumers caring more about the wine practices and giving hope for the future.”
So, what wines will one find on Café Gratitude’s menu?
“I’m always looking for wines of great value,” Grant said. “Right now, I’m seeing a lot of that from Portugal and Chile, which is reflected on the list. It’s great to see a new generation of producers so invested in making quality wines.”
Café Gratitude’s happy hour happens weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m., and Grant and Chef Ellis are just getting started on a number of great collaborations. The wine/beverage menu is available at all five of Café Gratitude’s locations in California including Venice, DTLA’s Arts District, Larchmont, Newport Beach and San Diego.
“It’s a great restaurant culture to be a part of—something that is often not found in the grueling industry,” Grant said. “I always enjoyed eating at the restaurants myself and saw a ton of potential in the wine program, so it’s been great to help grow an already distinguished brand.”
Café Gratitude
512 Rose Avenue, Venice
424-231-8000