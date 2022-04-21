LACES boys varsity basketball team moves up in the rankings
Winning a City Championship is an unparalleled victory, especially when it is seven years in the making. Not since 2015 has the boys varsity basketball team at Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies (LACES) won a championship in the CIF Los Angeles City Section.
LACES is a Magnet Title 1 School located in Mid-City. It is academically rigorous with 50.4% of the student body identified as gifted/talented. With a very diverse student body, the school draws students from over 50 zip codes in LA. Many of LACES’ team players including Cody Yamaki, Donovan Cormelius and Bradyn Sochiratna come from the Westside to attend the prestigious school.
“The first task was to change the culture with the goal to win the City Championship,” said head coach David Trujeque.
Trujeque, who is relatively new to LACES, is in his second year at the school. However, his coaching time with the team was limited last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“When I came to LACES, the team was in the development stage,” Trujeque said. “Last year was my first year here, but due to COVID-19 we played only 10 games in the season. We needed to change the work ethic.”
At age 30, the young head coach has six years of coaching experience behind him. With a lot to prove and many obstacles to overcome, his goal was to get this team into the headspace of winning.
“This season we had 19 wins and 14 losses, and went through a rough patch with a 7-streak losing sequence,” Trujeque said. “Plus, we had injuries and COVID-19 impacted our season.”
Sochiratna, a shooting guard on the team, is one of the players who suffered from injuries this season.
“I sprained my ankle twice,” he said.
Sochiratna also remembers the COVID struggles.
“During the winter spike a good amount of us got COVID and if a certain number of people get it, then they shut down the practices for two weeks,” he added. “We were almost at max.”
As a longstanding underdog team, together they had to fight to move up in the rankings. During this season, the team moved up from third division to second division.
“It is an accomplishment that we did together,” Trujeque said.
One of the reasons that the team did so well this year is team composition. Currently, there are 10 seniors, one junior and one sophomore on the team. Being such a senior-centric team helped them bond on and off the court.
“Before practice we would meet up and get food,” Sochiratna said. “At school we hang out at lunchtime. Everyone is friendly with each other.”
The majority of the team has played together for about five years since eighth grade. This was also their last chance to win a championship, which made them even more motivated.
“We really pushed for the City Championship,” Sochiratna said.
And push they did. In order to be competitive, the team practiced during the summer and every other day after school in the fall. The team also occasionally practiced on weekends and had long-distance tournaments to compete in during their winter break. But the real work happened during the season.
“From November to March, we practiced every day after school from 4 to 5:30 or 6 p.m.,” Sochiratna said. “I would come home, eat, do homework and do it all again the next day. I was tired.”
Trujeque recognized their fatigue and would offer random rest days so they could get some much needed downtime. During these rest days, the team did not practice and was not allowed to work out in order to condition their muscles.
During the season, the seniors were also busy balancing commitments like college applications and Advanced Placement (AP)/college classes. Many team members are also involved in other outside activities.
“I also play golf and am an Eagle Scout,” Sochiratna said. “I’m a senior patrol leader for my Boy Scout troop. Luckily, during the season, my SPL meetings were on Zoom on Monday nights and the campouts were on the weekends, so I was able to find the time to go.”
The team is led by two star co-captains: Yamaki, a senior, and Cornelius, a sophomore. Yamaki is in his fourth year as a varsity player.
“I have pride in my school and am just so grateful to be a part of it,” Yamaki said.
Trujeque also coached Yamaki when he was a sixth-grader on the Mar Vista League.
“Cody is a big part of the reason why I interviewed as head coach at LACES,” Trujeque said.
The varsity team was thrilled to stay the course, work together, and be mentally strong to win the City Championship.
“It was a great ending to our senior year,” Trujeque said.”
