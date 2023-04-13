Know of a student doing something remarkable? Tell us about it! Email christina@timeslocalmedia.com
The University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine had 152 senior medical students participate in the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP) in 2023. Dhruv Kothari of Playa del Rey was among the students celebrating. Kothari matched with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, for post-graduate training in otolaryngology.
Among this year’s class, 39% (60 students) chose primary care specialties, which include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology. There were 19 matches in internal medicine, 18 in family medicine programs, 18 in pediatrics, and five in obstetrics and gynecology.
Among this year’s graduates, 45 will remain in Iowa for their first year of postgraduate training, and 31 of these 45 students will train next year at UI Hospitals & Clinics.
Geographically, the most popular state after Iowa for first-year training was California, with 14 graduating students receiving their residency training there. Minnesota (10), Illinois (seven) and Wisconsin (seven) round out the top five states that will receive Iowa graduating students.
At the University of Iowa, there are more than 200 areas of study to choose from. Students are encouraged to mix and match majors, minors and certificates.
Info: uiowa.edu
The University of Hartford (Connecticut) named Shelby Barrett-Whitmore of Marina Del Rey to its president’s honors list for fall 2022.
The president’s honors list is made up of an extremely select group of students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in the semester. This is the GPA that must be sustained over a full undergraduate career to qualify for a degree summa cum laude.
Spread across seven schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. On the 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut’s capital city, approximately 4,000 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students from 48 states and 45 countries come together for to collaborate across different disciplines, diversify perspectives, and broaden worldviews.
Info: hartford.edu
Georgia Institute of Technology named Colton Anderson of Santa Monica to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the United States. The school offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
Info: gatech.edu.
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Lewiston, Maine’s Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2022. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.
• Abby Waisler of Venice; the daughter of Andrew Waisler and Elizabeth Waisler, is a graduate of Crossroads School. She is a first-year student at Bates.
• Gemma DeCarolis of Santa Monica; the daughter of Patrick DeCarolis Jr. and Cathleen J. Young, is a graduate of Windward School. She is a first-year student at Bates.
• Lucy Sherman of Santa Monica; the daughter of Roger S. Sherman and Jennifer B. Sherman, is a graduate of Santa Monica High School. She is a senior at Bates majoring in art and visual culture and minoring in mathematics.
Bates attracts 2,000 students from across the United States and around the world. Since 1855, Bates has been dedicated to educating the whole person through creative and rigorous scholarship in a collaborative residential community.
Info: bates.edu
The University of Maryland Global Campus recently held commencement ceremonies and Jonathan Dreksler of Santa Monica earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.
Dreksler was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 18 countries.
Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.
UMGC offers classes to military service personnel and their families at more than 180 locations in more than 20 countries. More than half of the university’s students are active-duty military personnel, their families, members of the National Guard and veterans.
Info: umgc.edu