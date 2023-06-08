In June 2023, seven Santa Monica teenagers will be recognized with the highest rank one can earn in the Scouts BSA (formerly Boy Scouts of America).
The seven Scouts are Isaiah Armour, Jacques Winn Barnett, Oliver Berger, Jacob Grossman, Anthony Joseph “AJ” Matise, Isaac Rockwell and Kyle Spiteri.
Rockwell and Barnett are graduating from Santa Monica High School, and Spiteri is a junior. Grossman is a sophomore at Santa Monica High’s Project-Based Learning (PBL) Pathway. Matise and Armour are graduating from Loyola High School, and Berger graduated from Geffen Academy last spring.
All seven Scouts will be honored at the Troop 2 Eagle Court of Honor on Sunday, June 11, at the Kuruvungna Village Springs on South Barrington in West Los Angeles.
The Eagle rank honors exemplary effort, leadership and service. Only 8% of Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle. In addition to demonstrating proficiency in first aid, citizenship, camping, swimming, emergency preparedness and many other skills, Eagle candidates must coordinate and complete a community service project that demonstrates significant leadership abilities.
Each of the Scouts being honored led a major project to improve the quality of life of people in the community. All of the projects included many hours of work by other Troop 2 Scouts, working under the direction of the Eagle candidates.
2023 Community Service Projects
Isaiah Armour
For his Eagle Project, Armour built a cabinet system for Claris Health, a West Los Angeles nonprofit women’s health organization that serves underprivileged women in the Los Angeles area.
The cabinet system stores health kits, and the project included assembling over 150 kits. The most challenging aspect of the project was the installation of the cabinets, but the Scouts got the hang of it quickly.
Jacques Barnett
The Gabrielino Tongva Sacred Springs is an oasis in West Los Angeles dedicated to the indigenous Tongva people. For his Eagle project, Barnett supervised the draining of one of its major ponds and clearing the basin of leaves and debris. Troop 2 Scouts also cut back dead and overgrown plants and restored the surrounding paths.
The project’s centerpiece was Barnetts design and construction of a walking pier over a pond using planks sawed from a recovered live oak tree. This pier serves as both a maintenance platform and a spot over the water where visitors can contemplate the natural and spiritual aspects of the Springs, and the rich history of the Tongva people.
Oliver Berger
Berger’s project involved assembling critically needed hygiene kits for the St. Joseph Center, which provides social services to the homeless community. Ultimately, he created and donated 97 kits containing razors, hygiene products and other essential toiletries. Berger said the most challenging aspect was transferring liquid hygiene products from large containers into hundreds of small bottles.
Jacob Grossman
For his Eagle Project, Grossman designed and constructed 32 rabbit houses for the LA Rabbit Foundation, a nonprofit focused on providing care and shelter for abandoned rabbits and educating the public on the proper care of rabbits.
Grossman said the hardest part was gathering and transporting the wood planks needed for construction. He was especially proud that his project exceeded the goal of 24 rabbit homes and that he got all of the building materials donated. Grossman would like to extend a special thanks to Bourget Brothers in Santa Monica for their generous donation.
Anthony Joseph “AJ” Matise
For his Eagle project, Matise designed and constructed eight redwood planters to brighten the appearance of the playground at St. Timothy School in Los Angeles. Though the primary goal was to improve the appearance of the children’s play area, the planters also serve as educational tools by allowing students to grow their own plants. Matise said the most challenging part of the project was coordinating his Scout teams to build all the planters simultaneously so that he completed it on the required timeline.
Isaac Rockwell
Rockwell’s Eagle project was for Adrian’s Place, a Santa Monica community center with programs and resources for teens and transitional-aged adults with special needs. The project involved constructing a “green wall” adorned with drought-tolerant plants, contributing beauty and a calming atmosphere to the center.
The wall’s creation involved a surprising number of engineering, aesthetic and gardening challenges. Rockwell’s efforts have been met with gratitude from the staff and students at Adrian’s Place and has renewed his commitment to making a difference in his community and setting a positive example for his peers in the process.
Kyle Spiteri
Spiteri’s Eagle project was to build a science center for Mount Olive Preschool in Santa Monica. Two bookshelves were assembled and installed, then stocked with books and kits with science materials for all eight classrooms. One hundred individual science experiment kits, one for each preschooler at Mount Olive, were also included.
As a toddler, Spiteri attended Mount Olive Preschool, and his little brother, Landon, currently attends, making his project especially meaningful. Spiteri has been able to inspire and create learning opportunities for not only his little brother, but also the current and future students of Mount Olive.
End of an era
For graduating seniors, achieving the Eagle rank also means the scouting experience comes to an end. These accomplished young men shared what they will remember most about their years in scouting.
Many of the scouts said they would best remember their experiences. Spiteri said his favorite experience with Troop 2 was a canoeing trip they took through the Minnesota Boundary Waters.
“On the first night, there was a large lightning storm. Lightning struck very close to our campsite on the island we were on. On another day, my dad and I were canoeing across a bay in heavy winds, and our canoe capsized on some rocks...Through the lightning storms, crazy wind, mosquitoes and leeches we encountered during our high adventure week, we all had an amazing journey we will never forget,” Spiteri said.
Several Troop 2 Eagle Scouts cited the Minnesota Boundary Waters trip as one of their most memorable experiences. Armour recounted how his group had to fish and keep track of their food. He said he grew much closer to the other boys on his trip and he gained an appreciation for the things people take for granted.
Reflecting on his scouting journey, Rockwell said his most memorable moment was camping in the Angeles National Forest. He said one morning the troop awoke to a surprising, fresh snowfall.
“Memories like that make me so grateful that I joined Boy Scouts,” Rockwell said.
Troop 2
Troop 2 is one of the oldest and largest Scout troops in the Western United States. In its remarkable 76-year history, Troop 2 has awarded Eagle Scout rank to 387 deserving individuals.
The storied troop has traveled to Scout camps and high adventure destinations throughout the United States. Troop 2 Scouts have saved more than 67 lives using CPR, water rescue, first aid and other skills and training.
These seven Eagle Scouts flourished in Troop 2 under the guidance of Dr. Steve Marcy, beloved Scoutmaster of the organization for the last 34 years. Marcy passed away peacefully in January 2023 at the age of 77.
True to form, he was working on plans for the January Court of Honor at the time of his passing. A remarkable and devoted man by any measure, the troop and the thousands of Scouts he mentored over his decades of leadership mourn his loss.