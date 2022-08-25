Santa Monica Education Foundation appoints Mikko Sperber
The Santa Monica Education Foundation Board of Directors has completed a nationwide search for the Foundation’s next executive director with the appointment of veteran fundraising professional, Mikko Sperber, to the role.
The search was initiated in April when incumbent executive director, Linda Greenberg, announced her plans to retire after 28 years of service.
Sperber comes to the Ed Foundation after serving most recently as the managing partner of Fundamental Strategy, a nonprofit management and fundraising advisory firm he founded. He has more than two decades of experience working with nonprofit organizations in the performing arts and education in Los Angeles and New York.
“The Santa Monica Education Foundation is lucky to have found Mikko,” said Ed Foundation board president John Baracy. “His distinct passion, personality and thoughtfulness for fundraising over his career will translate immediately to benefit the students of the Santa Monica public schools. We look forward to the community getting to know Mikko in the very near future.”
Sperber is an active leader in the greater LA nonprofit community. He has been heavily involved as a member of the LA County Equity in County Contracting Project Team for the past two years, working to streamline and improve contracting policies and practices for the benefit of all nonprofits who do business with the county.
He currently serves on the boards of directors of the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, Levitt Pavilion in LA, and the Claremont Courier. Additionally, he serves on the Advisory Board of Angel City Sports. Before founding Fundamental Strategy, Sperber’s career in the nonprofit sector included work with the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, UCLA Anderson School of Management, and MPTF.
He holds a master’s in leadership, with an emphasis in nonprofit management and philanthropy, from the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy; an executive program certificate in general management from the UCLA Anderson School of Management; and a bachelor of science in organizational leadership from Azusa Pacific University.
“I’m excited to join a community of people who are aligned in their desire to ensure that all students in Santa Monica’s public schools receive a vibrant education rich with opportunities in and out of the classroom,” Sperber said. “I know that requires our philanthropy to supplement the District’s funds so they can hire the staff and fund the programs that impact all students in Santa Monica’s public schools. My family and I are so excite to get more deeply involved in the Santa Monica community and enjoy this incredible city.”
Santa Monica Education Foundation
