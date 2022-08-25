Local program seeks applicants for third annual program
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Leadership Culver City has announced that it is seeking applicants for its third annual program, which will begin in September.
Leadership Culver City, which aims to encourage greater participation in civic affairs, is a joint project of the City of Culver City, the Culver City Chamber of Commerce, the Exchange Club of Culver City, West Los Angeles College, and the Center for Nonprofit Management.
The program provides training in leadership and communications skills. In addition, outside speakers make presentations about and discuss issues facing Culver City. Graduates of the program have gone on to run for public office and to serve as commissioners and as directors on the boards of nonprofit organizations.
It entails a monthly meeting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Friday of each month, from September through May. The first meeting will be held on Sept. 16, 2022. A graduation ceremony will be held in June 2023.
The program is open to anyone 18 years of age or older who lives or works in Culver City. Participants must be available to attend all sessions, which are held at various locations throughout Culver City. In addition to the information sharing that occurs at each session, participants will work in teams on a group project and will prepare personal statements of commitment to civic engagement, which they will present at the graduation ceremony.
The fee to participate is $900, which covers presentation materials, a continental breakfast and lunch at each session, and the graduation dinner. A limited number of scholarships of as much as $300 are available to those in need of financial aid. The class is limited to 24 participants to ensure maximum interaction with speakers and each other.
Those interested in developing leadership and communication skills, and in learning more about Culver City and ways in which they can become more engaged in civic affairs, are encouraged to apply at the website. The application deadline is Sept. 2, but interested individuals are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as participation in the program is limited.
