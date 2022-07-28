Santa Monica Public Library’s academic programs help people
We tend to think of libraries as places with endless shelves of books, helpful librarians, and events for children. In California, many libraries like Santa Monica Public Library (SMPL) also offer a free program to help adults gain literacy skills and graduate with a high school diploma.
At SMPL and its various branches, people can sign up for their free Literacy Education for Adults and Families (LEAF) program. Through LEAF and Career Online High School, the Santa Monica Public Library offers an 18-month high school diploma course for those who are 18 or older. The course provides graduates with an accredited high school diploma and a career certificate.
Stephanie Archer, a librarian at SMPL, said, “A lot of the students are working and are parents. They can work on their class anytime of the day or night. It’s really convenient for the students.”
It costs $1,300 to complete the Career Online High School course without going through the library. If one goes go through their local library and completes a prerequisite course, they could receive a scholarship. The library also offers free tutoring at the library or online through Brainfuse. Participants may also borrow laptops and hotspots.
Every student gets matched with an academic coach through Career Online High School. There have been over 20 graduates since the program's introduction in 2016.
“There are varying age ranges among the students,” Archer said. “Starting this year, anyone who is 18 years old can apply. I have had someone who is retired and 75 just graduate because she didn’t finish school when she was a teenager and she wanted to do it.”
Oftentimes, the students in the Career Online High School program faced obstacles that prevented them from completing their high school education.
“We have a lot of women who had children when they were young and were unable to complete school,” Archer said. “Everyone in the program who has children says they want to finish and get their high school diploma to set a good example and show their kids that they need to complete high school. It can be really inspirational.”
LEAF’s flagship program is their Adult Literacy Program, which teaches adults to read and write at a functioning level. Every student gets paired with a tutor for individualized tutoring and they meet weekly for at least six months, though participants can study for as long as they need to become functionally literate. The program is separate from ESL, though 80% of the group's members are non-native English speakers. There have been over 100 graduates from the Adult Literacy Program so far. Like all of the other programs through LEAF, the Adult Literacy Program is completely free. LEAF also offers free help with computer literacy, and parenting in reading and writing, among others.
“We are one of over 50 libraries throughout the state of California that is offering services for adults to come and receive tutoring in reading and writing,” said Tara Crow, a member of SMPL’s Literacy Program. “Our tutoring is also a goal-based program, which I think is my favorite part. Someone comes in and they set specific goals for themselves such as, “I want to get a high school diploma. I want to write a letter to my landlord. I want to read a book to my children.’ So we teach the basics of reading and writing to help them achieve their goals. It’s a totally free service for everybody involved.”
