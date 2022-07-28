Santa Monica exhibit takes visitors inside the human body
A 4-year-old who knows she wants to be a surgeon when she grows up dragged her parents to downtown Santa Monica so that she could look at hundreds of perfectly preserved human bodies.
While it sounds a bit gory, the “Bodies 2.0: The Universe Within” exhibition is now open at the Santa Monica Art Museum on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. A little bit entertainment, a little bit science exhibit, and a whole lot of education, it’s being visited by families, medical personnel and anatomy students.
On view through Oct. 15, the traveling science exhibition is the brainchild of EMS Entertainment. What will you see there? More than 200 actual human specimens from whole bodies to individual organs are on display. All the specimens were donated either through wills or by the families of the deceased with the understanding that they would be used for research and educational purposes. They were developed and provided by the Anatomical Sciences & Technologies Foundation in Hong Kong.
It is an unusual opportunity to find out how the human body is put together and how specimens can be conserved. EMS Entertainment explains that artists create models of bodies and they tend to be idealized. By showing actual human specimens, there is infinite variety in structure and pathologies—it demonstrates how unique each human body is.
Lauren Walker, the general manager of the exhibit, remembers her excitement the first time she saw it. She had studied anatomy and physiology throughout high school and college before changing her major to business management.
“I’ve always been enthused with the body, so when this opportunity presented itself, it was just perfect,” Walker said. She arrived in time for the exhibit to be staged and produced on the Promenade and has been with it since.
Many of the visitors are in the health industry or studying to become a part of the health industry. The exhibition books a lot of field trips with colleges. It gives people a chance to see in three dimensions what they have only seen in textbooks previously. Walker points out that everything has been tastefully and respectfully curated.
The specimens were preserved with a process where reactive plastics replace the body’s water and fat. The polymer plastic starts out pliable so that bodies can be put into life-like positions. It then hardens in place. Organs are identical to their preservation state down to the microscopic levels. These specimens are completely dry (though visitors are not allowed to touch) and odorless.
This particular version of the “Bodies 2.0” exhibition focuses on the importance of taking care of oneself. There are such things as sets of lungs shown next to each other, both of whom had lung cancer—one a smoker and one not. The website says they want to encourage people to make positive lifestyle choices by helping them to see and understand various medical conditions more deeply.
If you pay a little extra, you can take a 7-minute immersive, virtual reality tour. The virtual reality experience is what Walker calls a “360-degree immersion inside the body.” She says she often has to reassure parents that it is OK for a younger child to do it. She said that while it is very lifelike, it is also animated.
“It’s not too gross,” Walker said. “When you think about going inside the body, everything you see is going to be as if you are really inside, but more animated. You’re traveling through a man’s body and he’s having a dramatic, everything going crazy for him morning. You’ll see how the systems respond to what he’s going through. For example, his boss is calling and he’s making up a lie, so you see how his heart starts pounding and different things like that.”
It is an experience, she said, that is both funny and educational. The owner of the exhibit is planning more virtual reality experiences. For example, there is discussion about doing a live autopsy that might appeal to students who are studying for nursing.
Walker stresses that this is an experience and exhibit for all ages. They’ve had people as young as three and all up the age groups.
“The kids respond very well to it, which I was taken aback by,” Walker said. “You get to expose your kids to these kinds of things early on.”
As people leave the exhibit, they can sign an autograph book and leave comments about their experience. Walker said people write about how what they saw makes them care so much more about what they put into their bodies while others say they’ll never look in the mirror the same way again.
As for the 4-year-old who wants to be a surgeon, she dragged her parents—including one who is a pathologist—from an hour away so she could see the exhibit. She did the virtual reality three times and, according to Walker, was having the time of her life.
WHAT: Bodies 2.0: The Universe Within
WHERE: 1219 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica
WHEN: Weekdays noon to 10 p.m., Weekends 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
TICKETS: $12.90 to $79.90; VR Ride $8
INFO: bodiessantamonica.com
