Best Bespoke Jewelry: Coady Culha
Founded by Montana Coady and Bert Culha in 2011, Coady Culha is a renowned fine jewelry house based in Los Angeles that specializes in bespoke creations for all of life’s occasions, from engagements to anniversaries. Together, the founders combine their distinct expertise in design and gemstones to create exceptional jewelry. Through their custom offerings, the brand empowers clients with their vision while providing gentle guidance during the design process. Each one-of-a-kind piece they create embodies a timeless, heirloom-quality elegance while harnessing the natural beauty of each stone.
Best Indian Clothing Boutique: KYNAH
Founded by Aisha Rawji, KYNAH retails one-of-a-kind bridal wear, guest attire and resort wear for weddings, red carpet events, parties and other special occasions. The boutique, which used to be the waiting room for Rawji’s dad’s smog shop, was ultimately transformed into a Venice Beach-inspired space and now serves as a one-stop shop for Indian fashion and accessories. They offer the ability to customize measurements so that customers are able to create something truly personal and special. With the intention to offer a variety of silhouettes and styles, KYNAH curates a range of collections from some of the most established designers in India.
Best Locally Made Hand Sanitizer: My Hand in Yours
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently partnered with her longtime friend and Santa Monica-based hairstylist, Sean James, for a special collaboration between their brands. Curtis started My Hand in Yours to offer handmade artist gifts that provide comfort and support, while James is the founder of Beach Blvd, a line of luxury self-care products inspired by beaches around the world and his career in Hollywood. Together, they collaborated on the creation of a locally-made lifestyle hand sanitizer that features a French lavender fragrance and retails for $12 per bottle exclusively on My Hands in Yours’ website. 100% of proceeds from sales of the product directly benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.