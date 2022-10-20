Best Food Waste Pickup Service: Compostable
Founded in 2019, Compostable is a successful female-owned, community-based compost pickup service that was founded by and for Westsiders. They transport people’s food waste for composting in order to reduce food waste and regenerate soil. After exchanging people’s full bins with clean ones, the organization delivers food scraps to their nonprofit partner, LA Compost, and the compost is then redistributed back to the community. They also do advocacy work around environmental justice and community composting, and have expanded their services to LA’s Eastside, Central and Valley neighborhoods.
Best Cheese Shop: Kurt & Whey
Located across the street from the beach, Kurt & Whey offers pre-ordered lux custom cheese and charcuterie platters, boards and baskets for concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, and grazing tables for parties and events. The curated cheese boards are designed by owner Kurt Gurdal, whose family has worked in the industry for nearly four decades and owns several shops on the East Coast. In addition to a wide selection of cheese, Gurdal adds various accoutrements like oils, vinegars, jams, local honey and crackers, along with recommended wine and beer (or select spirits) pairings. Kurt & Whey also offers guided pairings and classes with a variety of fun themes and topics.
Best Dog Bakery: Winter Fate Bakes
Winter Fate Bakes is a one-woman, small batch bakery founded by Playa Vista resident Winter Morvant, who specializes in handcrafted treats for people and their dogs. She offers an extensive menu of sweet treats that ranges from custom cakes such as the Hummingbird cake (made with fresh organic pineapple, banana, toasted pecans with silky cream cheese buttercream) to Southern desserts like her signature 7-Up Cake, as well her popular cereal milk cupcakes, among others.
For four-legged friends, Morvant offers a wide variety of dog treats including birthday cakes, cookies and biscuits, and ice cream. All of her dog treats are organic and free from unnatural sugar, preservatives and color additives, and are human grade so that dogs and their owners can share treats. She also makes Smoothie Snacks, which are named after all of her dog Deuce’s pup friends. The frozen bite-size treats are made with fresh, local organic, dog-safe fruit and veggies from the local farmers market. They are available in different options including the Deuce, which features her dog’s favorite flavor combination of peanut butter, banana, local honey and coconut yogurt.