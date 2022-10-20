Best Standup Comedy: Freeway Funk Yard Comedy
Created by comedians Nick Hoff and Ryan Churchill during the pandemic as a way for comics to keep working on their material while indoor clubs were shut down, Freeway Funk Yard delivers much-needed laughter to audiences across Los Angeles. The popular monthly standup series features the latest performances by LA’s top comics on the first Thursday of every month at 8 p.m. in an outdoor Playa Vista speakeasy. Free beer and wine are available. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and at the door. More information is available on their website and Instagram (@freewayfunkyard).
Best Creative Cocktails: Élephante
From date night and group outings to private events, this buzzing rooftop bar and restaurant in Santa Monica offers the chic ambiance and allure of the Southern Mediterranean. The property’s three bars serve patrons a variety of delicious hand-crafted cocktails inspired by the flavors of Italy, alongside an extensive wine list. Enjoy a selection of creative concoctions that cater to all tastes—from shaken to stirred. Drinks to try include the One Way Ticket (rye whiskey, brucato woodlands, amaro ciociaro, lemon oils), Silk Road (tequila, lime, lo-fi dry, elderflower, pistachio, sparkling water), and Off the Grid (vodka, aperitivo, lemon, honey, mint, matcha tea).
For the brunch crowd, Élephante offers mimosas, Bloody Mary cocktails, and other creative drinks like the Devil’s Sip featuring Bombay Sapphire, aperitivo, orange and grapefruit. They also serve decadent mocktails that will please any palate including matcha mint lemonade and a watermelon mint spritz, among others.