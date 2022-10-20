Best Flotation Therapy: Pause Studio
Founded in 2016 by former Equinox executives Jeff Ono and John Klein, Pause Studio offers a wide variety of modern and holistic wellness services. From the tranquil setting designed by architectural and interiors firm Project M Plus to the innovative menu that includes LED light therapy, cryotherapy and IV therapy, Pause Studio offers guests everything they need in order to hit the pause button and relax. Among their most popular services are the flotation pods filled with body-temperature water infused with healing Epsom salts. Flotation therapy offers numerous benefits including reduced stress, muscle recovery, detoxification, improved sleep, as well as better skin and hair health.
Best Affordable Massage: The NOW Massage
With multiple locations across Los Angeles including Santa Monica and El Segundo, The NOW Massage is accessible and affordable for those seeking relaxation and self-care. The chic, nature-inspired setting offers guests a stylish oasis where they can enjoy high-quality massages with add-on enhancements such as eye masks, gua sha tools and CBD balm. They also offer a monthly membership program with special discounts and VIP perks, along with a retail boutique that sells The NOW’s signature products.
Best Puppy Yoga Classes: Wallis Annenberg PetSpace
What could be better than participating in a yoga class while surrounded by adorable and adoptable puppies? Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is offering monthly puppy yoga classes led by instructor Toni Longoria from SWEAT YOGA Playa Vista. The hour-long Vinyasa Flow charity classes take place at PetSpace inside Wag 1 room and proceeds will go towards the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund, which supports their work on behalf of the animals in the community who are most at risk and face barriers to adoption. Class costs $30 per person. Guests must be over 18 and are asked to bring their own mat.
Best Soaking Tub: IntoMeSea
IntoMeSea is a state-of-the-art wellness facility in Santa Monica that was founded by former massage therapist and photographer Jen Williams. It offers a series of unique integrated wellness therapies that harness the powers of light, salt, light, sound, sweat and energy to help ground, balance and heal the body. They have private soaking suites that come with their own wet steam chamber with aromatherapy, in addition to luxurious high-energy soaking tubs carved out of crystal imported from Brazil. A session lasts for 60 minutes and is designed for intention setting, energetic healing, and balancing of chakras in the body.