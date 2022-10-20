Best Pitaya Bowl: Loco Coco
The New York staple, known for its superfood-focused vegan bowls and smoothies, recently opened a new location on Abbot Kinney that entertains guests’ palates with energizing smoothies, intricate matchas, and bowls inspired by the unique taste and popping color of the pitaya fruit (also known as the dragon fruit). Choose from a selection of additions such as chia and flax seeds, peanut butter, granola, and fresh fruit including bananas and strawberries. Committed to sustainability, everything that Loco Coco uses—from the bowls and utensils made with recycled coconut to the sourcing, production and disposal of food—is designed to be biodegradable and environmentally friendly.
Best Hawaiian Restaurant: Belles Beach House
Upon stepping into the tropical-inspired hotspot located in the heart of Venice Beach, diners are instantly transported to the islands with the eclectic décor that captures the aloha spirit. The menu serves Hawaiian-inspired bites with Japanese influence such as bao buns with Kalua pork, Mochiko chicken nuggets, Hawaiian fries, and an assortment of fresh sushi. Dessert options include passionfruit mousse and the Manofee tart featuring mango, dulce de leche, vanilla custard, whipped cream and salted caramel pearls.
Choose from a selection of vibrant craft Tiki cocktails such as the Aloha Spritz (Grey Goose essence, strawberry, lemongrass, fever tree sparkling grapefruit), Local Hang (Tito’s vodka, lime, pineapple, kiwi, falernum) and Seven Samurai (Toki Japanese whiskey, lemon, sour apple, pear, ginger), in addition to slushies, beer and wine, and mocktails.
Belles also recently introduced their Golden Hour (Happy Hour Monday to Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.), an express lunch on Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. for $29, as well as new brunch items like matcha waffles.
Best Sunset S’mores: Blue Streak at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
With some of the best views of the Pacific Ocean, Blue Streak at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel is the perfect spot to indulge in sunset s’mores, which can be enjoyed from any of the restaurant’s tables and bonfire-inspired fire pits. Guests can cozy up with a warm blanket courtesy of the hotel, a glass of wine and all the fixings they need for s’mores while taking in the beautiful sunsets that Southern California is known for during Blue Streak’s popular Golden Hour (their version of Happy Hour).
Best Doggie Brunch: Talulla’s
The beachside Mexican spot offers “Pooches & Palomas,” a dedicated, dog-friendly menu during Weekend Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on its massive, colorful patio. Chef Juan Robles is whipping up dog-approved dishes like beef pie pandera with ground beef, carrots, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes and sweet potato; a “Wolf’s Brunch” with raw, grass-fed hanger steak for those looking to really spoil their pup alongside refreshing watermelon bites; and a Good Dog Sundae with bananas, peanut butter, whipped cream and dog treat sprinkles plus more. Both small and large portions are available to cater to all canine companions.