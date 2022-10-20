Best Spa Design: Surya Spa
A favorite among celebrities, Surya Spa is an Ayurvedic spa in Santa Monica that was founded by internationally acclaimed Panchakarma expert, Ayurvedic doctor and chef Martha Soffer. The 3,000-square-foot wellness sanctuary features a stunning interior space by renowned designer Kelly Wearstler with a palette of soft and warm colors combined with wood, stone and marble mediums. Guests enjoy healing and relaxing treatments that range from a four-handed massage to full-body scrubs, and the spa’s retail area includes a custom oil blend bar, products for the face and body, and nourishing foods like Surya’s signature spa bread that comes in an array of flavors including apple date and almond banana walnut.
Best Poolside Cabanas: Shutters on the Beach
Voted the number two hotel in Southern California in this year’s Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, Shutters on the Beach is reminiscent of the charming cottages in Cape Cod with shuttered doors that open onto balconies with ocean views. Among the highlights at the luxurious beachfront property are the private poolside cabanas on the sun-drenched outdoor pool deck, where guests can lounge in comfort and style, enjoy views of the water while sipping on cocktails, and feast on an assortment of tasty bites.
Best Historic Inn: Channel Road Inn
One of 17 distinctive and independent small hotels (and among some of the most historic inns in California), Channel Road Inn is located near the beach in Santa Monica Canyon. It was built in 1910 by architect Frank T. Kegley as a shingle-clad Colonial Revival home for businessman Thomas McCall, then was later moved to its current location in 1977. Many of its historic elements have been preserved, including original Craftsman accents such as the polished wood floors, birch paneling and Batchelder tiles in the living room fireplace. Now owned by the Four Sisters Inns collection, it offers cozy rooms with balconies, fireplaces or soaking tubs along with daily breakfast, afternoon wine and cheese hour, and free bikes to use during one’s stay.
Best Luxury Getaway: Hotel Casa del Mar
The iconic beachfront property is inspired by grand Mediterranean villas paired with Southern California’s coastal lifestyle and is home to exquisitely designed guest rooms and suites that offer sweeping ocean views. The hotel offers a selection of fine dining options including Catch Restaurant, Terrazza Lounge and Patio del Mar, as well as in-room food service. During their stay, guests can go for a beachside bike ride, take surf lessons, lounge by the ocean-facing pool, enjoy a beachside picnic, and relax at the hotel’s eco-friendly Sea Wellness Spa, which offers rejuvenating massages and anti-aging skin care treatments.