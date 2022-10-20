Best Parade: Festival of the Chariots
The annual Festival of the Chariots (also known as Ratha-Yatra) is a long-standing tradition in Santa Monica that celebrates the Hindu god Vishnu’s triumphant return to his home town of Mathura nearly 5,000 years ago. The parade and festival are held in August and are sponsored by the ISKCON Los Angeles New Dvaraka Temple. The procession starts down Main Street with three 50-foot chariots decorated with flowers and balloons, making its way to the Venice Beach pavilion where the festival takes place and features live music, dance, chanting, children’s activities, a gift shop, tents with displays and information about the temple, and a free vegetarian feast.