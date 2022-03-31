High school sophomore honored by Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice (BGCV) hosted their annual Youth of the Year Competition, which celebrates outstanding young individuals who have demonstrated exceptional character and accomplishments, in addition to overcoming enormous odds.
Nearly 50 of the Club’s friends and members came together recently for a virtual celebration where the 2022 Youth of the Year was announced. This year the honor went to Madyson Blueford, a sophomore at Venice High School who has been a Club member for four years.
“Earning that achievement felt somewhat unreal and weeks of hard work had finally paid off,” Blueford said. “Receiving the title of Boys and Girls Clubs’ Youth of the Year was scary and a bit nerve-wracking. On paper I am an exceptional student, both in academics and extracurricular activities. However, when it came to writing my essays, I had to take a more introspective look into who I was and the club’s meaning in my life, both as an influence and a source of empowerment.”
Blueford joined BGCV in Summer 2021 as a junior staff member, which she said was a new experience to her as she had previously only been a regular Club member. She was put into the position to be a youth leader, advisor, mentor, and overall role model for younger club members.
“Giving back has given me a sense of purpose and direction when I previously felt lost or confused,” Blueford said. “During the height of the pandemic I was able to join the Youth Advisory Council creating social media content regarding consent, body positivity and child exploitation. Going in, I didn’t have a clear motivation as to why I was there. Why is always the unknown variable; throughout that year-long term on the Youth Advisory Council, the why presented itself.”
In addition to participating in BGCV, Blueford is a member of the Venice High School Mighty Gondolier Marching Band under the direction of Mr. David W. Lee, as well as a member of the California Scholarship Federation (CSF) Delphians Honors Society. She is also a bilingual Spanish speaker and a Girl Scout Senior. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, backpacking, spending time with family and listening to music.
“Being a member of the Club has opened my world,” Blueford said. “Immersing myself in experiences that, at the time, seemed unfathomable, was a stepping stone in realizing my potential. Being able to exist in a space that is curated towards everyone, the inclusivity, and sense of community.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice
2232 Lincoln Boulevard, Venice
