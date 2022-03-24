Fresh breezes and swells define 2022 Opti Midwinters
Sixty kids competed in the annual Stephen M. Pitts Memorial/SCYA Midwinters Optimist Regatta on Feb. 19 and 20 hosted by Del Rey Yacht Club.
Stephen Pitts was twice named Association of Santa Monica Bay Yacht Clubs’ Junior Yachtsman of the Year and selflessly mentored younger kids on sailing. He passed away from leukemia in 2009 when he was 18.
The Optimist is a 7-foot 9-inch pram similar to a Sabot or El Toro except that it has a sprit rig rather than a triangular sail. There are more than 150,000 of them in existence and they can handle a lot of sea state-related nastiness in the hands of a good skipper.
They were first introduced by Clark Mills in 1947 as a low-cost sailboat for young people up to the age of 15. On any given day there are hundreds of them out sailing in New Zealand as part of grade school classes.
In past years, the normally light air mid-February event has featured thunder and lightning (a definite no-go), Santa Anas, and strong breezes that nearly blew the kids off the water. The ’22 Champ fleet event didn’t have the normal lack of breeze.
Saturday began with SW winds of 6-7 at the noon start and after two general recalls, winds increased gradually and the swells followed suit. By 2:30 p.m., close together swells topped 6 feet. Winds peaked at 15 knots by the fourth and final Saturday race.
The kids took it all in stride and did a terrific job racing while the RC boat pitched and lurched as though inside a bounce house. One boat capsized at the top mark.
Sunday saw the seas lay down, the sun ducked behind clouds and temperatures cooled to the fifties by 3:30 p.m. It was a perfect, albeit slightly chilly sailing day. Three races were recorded on Sunday.
The Green (younger) fleet regatta was held inside the Marina and, except for one lame-brain motoring through the kids’ fleet and a coach-assisted rescue, it went well. In the Champ fleet, 13-year-old Cooper Keeves of Del Rey Yacht Club rattled off six bullets to claim overall honors and won the Red fleet.
“There were amazing conditions for the competition and a great race against the other competitors,” Cooper said after his win. “Sailing is a way for me to compete and have a constant goal to score better than I did before.”
Louisa Neumann and Miles Gordon, both of California Yacht Club, won the Champ White and Blue fleets respectively. The Green fleet winner was Adrian Gerber of California Yacht Club, who scored four firsts.
“It takes a lot of courage for these kids as young as 8 years old to race small dinghies in the ocean,” said DRYC Vice Commodore Janet Bubar Rich, who also volunteered on the committee boat. “DRYC is so proud of all these kids who put in so much effort to compete at this level.”
For complete results, visit bit.ly/3JCPvgH.
