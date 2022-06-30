Local nonprofit celebrates 10-year anniversary
To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Walk ‘n Rollers hosted a festival at the Wende Museum in Culver City. The family-friendly event featured activities and exhibitions such as bike skills workshops, group rides, BMX and pro-scooter showcases, and roller skating demos.
Event sponsors included Pocrass de los Reyes, Culver City Rotary Foundation, The Culver Studios, The Wende Museum, Sony Studios, Micro Kickboard, Prevelo Bikes, Automobile Club of Southern California, and Alta Planning + Design.
Walk ‘n Rollers is a nonprofit in Los Angeles that empowers children to bike, walk, skate and scoot to school more. They work with government agencies, school districts and urban planning engineering firms in LA, Orange and Riverside counties to implement programs that train children on various methods to travel locally without cars. They host educational events including pedestrian and bike skills workshops, bike repair days, group rides and bike distribution. LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell also received the Golden Sneaker Award to commemorate her afforts in environmental justice.
“Thank you to our sponsors, volunteers, and partners who made the 10th anniversary event in Culver City a tremendous success,” said Jim Shanman, founder and executive director of Walk ‘n Rollers. “More than 300 guests were treated to bike skills workshops, bike repairs, helmet giveaways, BMX and scooter stunts, roller skating demos, and more. Culver City Mayor Daniel Lee and CCUSD Superintendent Quoc Tran addressed our guests about the importance of activity and the joy we can give children through cycling. We’re grateful for the community support to celebrate our organization’s key milestone. We look forward to collaborating with local municipalities and school districts to give kids access to our bike skills and safety education programming.”
Walk ‘n Rollers
