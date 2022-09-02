Local skaters showed off their skills at Stoner Plaza
For the second time, the Unity Skateboard Championship was held on Aug. 20 at Stoner Skate Plaza by Westside lifestyle brand, Cosmic Demise, and Santa Monica-based nonprofit, the Pico Youth & Family Center. Around 200 people showed up to the event, and Baystreet Surf & Skate Shop served free hamburgers and hotdogs to attendees. Boba Lab provided free drinks, while Trader Joe’s donated $50 worth of food. Beverly Washington, mother of Cosmic Demise creator Ali Bilal, was running the Cosmic Demise table.
After all 26 skaters finished registering for the championship, they gathered around the stage in anticipation. Ali Bilal was the MC host and Julian Huckleby, a Cosmic Demise skater, was the judge. Each participant waited for their name to be called.
For the first qualifying round, three skaters at a time had 60 seconds to perform any trick they wanted around the entire skatepark. The crowd helped determine which skater moved on to the next round by how loud the bystanders screamed and applauded for each participant.
The next round was a team game of S.K.A.T.E. goofy versus regular, which is the skateboard version of the basketball game H.O.R.S.E. with left-handed people versus right-handed people. Each team consisted of different ages and skill levels. It was a close game and both teams were tied towards the end, but the winning team was the regular team.
The final round was Skate of Fate, where the winning team from the previous round competed against each other. Each skater took turns picking out random maneuvers from one cup that had a list of shuffled tricks and another cup of obstacles.
Presscott Frost (age 16) won first place, Brendan Howe (age 20) won second place, and Zion Volpe (age 8) won third place. Frost received a free Vans shoe certificate and Cosmic Demise shirt. Brendan and Zion both received an award certificate and a Cosmic Demise shirt.
“Skateboarding is about camaraderie,” Bilal said. “Throughout the event the crowd and the participants were uplifting each other, the skaters pushed themselves to try new tricks, and the appreciation everyone had inspired me.”
Cosmic Demise and the Pico Youth & Family Center promote unity by bringing people together from different backgrounds, ethnicities and social classes. Donating to the nonprofit will help provide underprivileged youth resources and workshops in the Pico Youth & Family Center. Sponsorships are also accepted for events. If interested, contact ali.cosmicdemise@gmail.com (424-205-7188) or Alex Aldana aaldana@picoyouth.org (310-592-9848).
