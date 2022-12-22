Community Corp. Santa Monica breaks ground on Westchester’s first affordable housing
There was celebration in the air as public officials, community members, and representatives from Community Corp. of Santa Monica gathered for the groundbreaking of their most recent affordable housing complex in Westchester. Buying the property was a gamble. That was the consensus among the leaders present at the ceremony. But it was a gamble that paid off.
When Community Corp. purchased the lot at 8300 Airport Road three years ago for $9 million, there was no guarantee that the Santa Monica affordable housing nonprofit would successfully obtain permission to build Westchester’s first affordable housing development.
Aside from the typical community pushback to affordable housing, Tara Barauskas, Community Corp.’s executive director, explained their biggest obstacle was breaking through a nine-page restrictive covenant from the 1940s that prevented the property from being sold to anyone of Black, Jewish, or Mexican descent.
Although the racial component was declared unlawful during the Civil Rights movement, sections that outlined density restrictions for new developments and how future owners must use the property remained legally binding.
“That’s the more subtle way to get at keeping ‘those people’ out, is to say ‘we don’t want any multi-family housing here,” Burauskas said.
One way to overturn this covenant was to obtain a majority vote from the surrounding landowners, but pushback in the community prevented Community Corp. from taking that approach.
“That left me with very few options,” Barausakas said. “I could either file a lawsuit, or I could change the law.” And that is exactly what she did.
Now, in California State Law, recorded covenants, restrictions, and limits on private or publicly owned land that restrict the number, size, or type of residences built on a property are unenforceable against affordable housing developments.
Furthermore, AB 721 declares that “ensuring access to affordable and supportive housing and the production of additional affordable and supportive housing is a matter of statewide concern,” and that it applies universally across California.
“If everyone seems excited today, it’s because this is the project we had to go all the way to Sacramento and change the state law to make it happen,” said Richard Moore, Chairman of the Board at Community Corp. Santa Monica.
Red Tail Crossing will have 104 units, 52 of which will be two and three-bedroom homes for families, and 40 of which will be reserved exclusively for formerly homeless individuals looking for a new start. Selection will be through a lottery system six months before the building’s completion.
Rene Buchanan, one of Community Corp.'s residents, spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony to fight the stigma that comes along with offering affordable housing for the formerly homeless.
“I would guess we have all passed these people in the streets, stood behind them in grocery lines, ridden the metro, or sat next to them as we worship. And we most likely had no idea, because just as two adjacent apartment buildings – one affordable and one not – are indistinguishable, two people standing side by side – one low income and one not – are also indistinguishable,” said Buchanan.
Community Corp. Santa Monica has been building affordable housing in Santa Monica for 40 years. Founded by community leaders in 1982, Community Corp. has built or restored more than 80 properties throughout the Westside, creating over 1,900 affordable homes for more than 4,000 people.
Red Tail Crossing, Community Corp.’s largest development ever, represents their push further into the Westside after completing another affordable housing complex in Mar Vista. It also represents Community Corp.'s commitment to creating sustainable “homes” that improve the quality of life for residents through health and wellness, solar power, and green space.
“As a dad, when I think about these (Red Tail Crossing), I think about some of the firsts. Babies will say their first words and take their first steps here… People will get their first jobs here… have some first dates here… All these first experiences will be enhanced because people living here will have a beautiful, safe, affordable home due to the efforts of everyone here today,” Moore said to the crowd.
The atmosphere at the groundbreaking emanated with pride and accomplishment. Sometimes affordable housing projects don’t make it, explained Moore, either because of financial obstacles or community pushback. But in 18 months, residents will move into Red Tail Crossing not just to live, but “thrive with dignity.”