Iconic game show and Drew Carey bring the fun to Santa Monica Pier
The number one rated daytime series and longest-running game show in history, “The Price Is Right,” turns 50 this year and kicked off its nationwide anniversary tour with a special event on March 25 at the Santa Monica Pier.
In celebration of 50 golden seasons, “The Price Is Right” is taking the beloved game show across the country from March 25 to May 18, stopping at 50 iconic American locations such as the Route 66 sign, Gateway Arch, and the World’s Largest Basket.
Complete with a mobile game show on wheels with a ‘70s-style bus to honor when the show began in 1972, there will be interactive games and fun photo ops for all to enjoy.
Fans from eight lucky cities (Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis, Cleveland and New York City) will have the chance to play Plinko, spin the wheel, and compete for a showdown for prizes that will benefit local businesses, as well as a grand prize of $50,000.
“‘The Price Is Right’ has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS. “This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television. The Come On Down Tour is an expansion of our mission to bring fans closer to what they love in new and exciting ways, while simultaneously supporting iconic local business partners in each city.”
The launch event at the Santa Monica Pier was open to the public and featured the show’s host, Drew Carey, along with George Gray, and models Alexis Gaube and James O’Halloran.
Fans played games to win various prizes including ride tickets for the Ferris wheel and gift cards benefitting local businesses like The Comedy Store, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary. The iconic Santa Monica Ferris wheel was also converted to a giant “The Price Is Right” wheel and lit up at dusk.
Come On Down Tour
April 1: Denver, CO
April 7: Dallas, TX
April 15: New Orleans, LA
April 22L Nashville, TN
April 28: St. Louis, MO
May 6: Cleveland, OH
May 18: New York, NY
