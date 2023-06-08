Andrew Alexander King described growing up in Detroit as living on an island of concrete near the Canadian border. For him, the outdoors wasn’t accessible until he moved to Hawaii with his grandparents as a teenager. It was in Hawaii that King said he truly experienced mountains and oceans for the first time.
The tropical pacific island was a new world for King. He said the first thing that struck him about the outdoors was the quietness and serenity. The boy who had never seen nature grew into a man of adventure, developing a passion for climbing and surfing big waves. Today, King has summited more than 50 mountains and surfed big waves in Mexico, Europe and Hawaii.
Based in Santa Monica, King’s goal is to become the first African American to summit the highest mountains and volcanoes on each continent, all while advocating against systemic inequalities from racism to climate change. Even though King is passionate about outdoor sports and his mission to summit the highest peaks, he said it is merely a vehicle for him to make a difference.
“It’s not (a goal) that, if I don’t accomplish it in my life, I’m going to be a failure. I’m more inspired by getting people to go on expeditions; I’m inspired by getting nonprofits that are impactful and engaged with the community to understand and reduce the impact of climate change. I’m inspired by standing up with those dealing with human trafficking. I’m inspired by getting more diversity on climbing teams.”
In pursuit of his advocacy, King created the Beyond Worlds Project, a digital media initiative forging cross-cultural connections that encourage people worldwide to get outdoors. Beyond World’s core values include standing up for human rights regardless of race, gender or religion and creating a stable environment for all creatures to explore.
King said Beyond Worlds began with the money he made from his day job. As he traveled the world on his initial self-planned expeditions, he said it was important he follow the principle of giving back to the places he visited. What started as donating $250 per expedition grew into an advocacy campaign that has changed lives.
Along King’s journey to climb the tallest peaks, he traveled to Tanzania in West Africa to summit Mount Kilimanjaro. While he was there, King used the Beyond World Project to bring awareness to The Amani Children’s Home in the city of Moshi. The shelter provides food, shelter, education and health care to Moshi’s “street children,” who typically are youth running away from home to try and escape poverty. The Amani Children’s Home’s goal is to reunite children with their families and help provide them with an education.
King said he navigates the world with the philosophy of always leaving a place or a person better off than when he found them. That ethos drives King’s daily life, from picking up a piece of trash or being kind to his barista. It also defines his broader interpretation of success. King said he knows that the next generation will surpass his accomplishments, and that thought brings him gratification.
“Success is not defined by the number of mountains or the biggest wages and climbs; it’s based upon the amount of people I help open the doors for and set the table for,” King said. “They (will) go farther than I ever thought, and I can see them going farther. I can see the raw materials; I can see them in films that they want to be part of. So, success for me is standing back and seeing that the roundtable is more diverse.”
King said he loves living in Santa Monica because of the welcoming community and the opportunity it gives him to live his preferred lifestyle. “I can go surfing in the morning and hike Mount Baldy on the same day,” he said. Santa Monica’s bikeability also allows King to be climate conscious, something he said is valuable to him.
In a message to all Santa Monicans who want to get out into nature, King said the best thing to do is to take small steps.
“If you’d like to get outdoors or want to go hiking, find that small trail near you first and see if you like that,” King said. "It’s OK to go to a place that feels foreign and scary to you in the outdoors...Follow your dreams. Be open to other people’s perspectives…Life is very beautiful. It’s chaotic, it’s crazy, it’s sad, it’s happy. But being a human, that’s a really cool experience. Just be yourself. Enjoy that and connect with people.”