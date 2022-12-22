Marina del Rey’s latest affordable housing community holds groundbreaking on Dec. 8
Thomas Safran & Associates, along with Mayor Eric Garcetti, city council member Mike Bonin, and state senator Ben Allen, broke ground on Dec. 8 in Marina del Rey at the Thatcher Yard build site, the city’s newest affordable housing community located in the Oxford Triangle Neighborhood. This event is the last that Mayor Garcetti and council member Bonin will attend before leaving office.
The project is slated for completion in the Fall 2024; once finished, Thatcher Yard will host 98 units, spread across eight two-story buildings, which will enclose a courtyard and green space complete with an outdoor patio, barbecue grill, play structure, landscaped gardens, and interior walkways.
There will be 67 units designated for seniors, 30 for low-income families, and one unit for an onsite manager. 50% of these units will provide permanent supportive housing to tenants experiencing chronic homelessness. There will be onsite supportive services for those tenants in need.
“The Department of Mental Health at the county level will be here to help folks who are here complete their healing and move forward out of the trauma that they carry into apartments here,” Garcetti said.
The community will include a multi-purpose community room replete with a gourmet kitchen, lounge seating, and a game/TV/music area. Other amenities to be featured are a semi-subterranean parking lot and a fitness center.
Thomas Safran & Associates, the company spearheading the project, has been developing and managing affordable, luxury, and mixed-use rental housing in Southern California for over 40 years. Since its inception, it has constructed over 6,000 units.
At the event, Bonin remarked on Thomas Safran’s outstanding reputation as a leader in creating and maintaining affordable housing in LA.
“They want Tom involved because not only are the projects the gold standard…he cares deeply about not just building housing, but building community,” he said. “And that’s what will be built here – a community.”
Bonin continued, “Tom doesn’t just come for the groundbreaking and the ribbon cutting and then disappear. He’ll be down here on his bike frequently, checking out the art, making sure that the art is right, making sure that people are happy, making sure that the doorknobs are polished. He’s going to make this thing, the beautiful gift for the people who live here and those who live around here that it needs and deserves to be.”
Before the project, the lot was an underutilized maintenance yard for the city. But in the wake of the housing crisis and ongoing homelessness epidemic, council member Bonin proposed using the lot for affordable housing back in 2016. Later that year, TSA was selected to develop the lot in partnership with the city of Los Angeles, which donated the land and will share the revenue from the project.
Since 2016 much has happened, between holding neighborhood collaboration meetings, securing land use and environmental approvals from City Planning, and receiving the funding commitment from the city and Housing & Community Development. The project was given the final go-ahead in 2021 after obtaining low-income housing tax credits and building permit approvals.
Bonin expressed his frustration at the length of the project.
“Eight years from conception to providing a roof over someone’s home doesn’t work, that’s why we’re in this crisis,” he said.
During this, many neighbors expressed initial misgivings about the complex in their community. This reaction is not unusual; neighborhoods often block low-income housing proposals, fearing it will lower property value and cause disruptions.
At length, Bonin and TSA engaged and educated the community, trying to quell some initial unease.
“Part of what makes Tom so successful is the ability to listen and show enormous respect to neighbors, neighborhoods, quality of life, and all the concerns in the community,” Ben Allen said. “He also has such a track record. Neighbors here were able to go and visit other sites down in Playa, the Westside, and all over Los Angeles to see how the projects have been conducted. They saw how he had kept his commitments to neighborhoods and communities over and over again. And I think that is a big part of what got us to this place where people felt comfortable moving forward with this project.”
Initially, the project was supposed to include 160 units, but neighbors pushed back, which led to the 98-unit compromise. When choosing the design for the building, TSA wanted to collaborate with the neighborhood and put up the final design for the community to select by vote, ultimately voting for luxury architect Steve Giannetti.
Safran explained that there are often misconceptions about people in affordable housing.
“Every resident will be so grateful that they were selected and get to move in here,” he said. “So they’re going to adhere to the house and ground rules. And they’re not going to play loud music at night because we don’t permit it. So you’re going to have ownership and residents who will be to me a dream. It is not the fear that so many people have”
The demand for housing outweighs the 98 units available, and tenants will be selected through a lottery after completing a thorough application. TSA will screen winners with a credit and criminal background check and income verification, followed by an in-person interview and home inspection. This detailed process allows TSA to select high-quality applicants. But many in need will remain unhoused.
“We’re going to need in the 11th district alone tens of thousands more units of housing, workforce housing, affordable housing to end homelessness,” Bonin said. “And that is multiplied across the city. And it’s on all of us to get that done. It’s on all of us to end this crisis.”