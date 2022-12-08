Westside Activists holds demonstration to protest antisemitism
Westside Activists recently hosted a demonstration on the corner of Sepulveda and La Tijera Boulevard to show support for the Jewish community and to protest antisemitism. Westside Activists are organizers of peaceful, family-friendly demonstrations for justice and equality, and get-out-the-vote campaigns in the LAX area of Los Angeles.
“We were small and almighty, and it’s always such a gift to witness a group coming together for a cause that matters,” said Ahmanise Sanati, event organizer and co-founder of Westside Activists. “Although social media has its perks, there is something uniquely cathartic about being in community of others in times of tragedy and unrest. This demonstration was no different. Also, it’s so inspiring to see how many people care and felt compelled to join—and when passerby honk and wave, the energy shared and felt in the process is priceless.”
Westside Activists