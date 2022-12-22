15th Annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive was a big success
The 15th Annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive took place on Dec. 4 and spread joy to local underserved children during the holidays. Organized by Joe Wheatley Productions, the family-friendly event featured fun and festive events throughout the day. The Pacific Division LAPD Color Guard Cadets kicked off the festivities to the National Anthem followed by the Lat Pull Down competition. The Venice Vintage Motorcycle Club rolled in with toys strapped to the back of their motorcycles, then Santa and his Elvettes made a special appearance on their sleigh and handed out special Certificates of Appreciation to event sponsors. The money raised from the Muscle Beach Toy Drive goes to the Pacific Area Boosters, a nonprofit organization that supports the LAPD Pacific Division Cadets Program.