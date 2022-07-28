Del Rey Yacht Club member donates equipment to underserved youth on Catalina Island
Remember the old proverb, “Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”
Ron Hasson has taken that proverb one step further. He is giving underserved youth refurbished fishing poles, rods, instructions and additional gear so they will never go hungry.
In March 2021, Hasson got a call that changed his trajectory. His friend’s cousin, who was in his 80’s and around the same age as Hasson, wanted to give him fishing gear because he could no longer fish. Around that same time Hasson was also approached by other friends who were facing the same dilemma. However, all of them had the same request: they didn’t want their equipment sold. They preferred to have it donated for a good cause.
Hasson, who is a longtime member of the Del Rey Yacht Club, spends his time volunteering with the Mariners Outreach Foundation and the Marina Del Rey Anglers. Because of his volunteer work, he knew what to do with these donations. He wanted the school-age children who live in Avalon on Catalina Island to benefit.
“I immediately thought of Avalon,” Hasson said. “The kids there live in a ‘fish pond,’ but lack fishing equipment.”
Hasson explained that during the winter months, 80% of those who reside on the island struggle financially. During the pandemic, the locals were hit hard because tourists weren’t allowed on the island, which was their source of economic stability. Additionally, most of the families that live there work general maintenance jobs.
“After several discussions with their school staff, local officials including the harbor department, sheriffs, and the fire department, I decided to take on this task in hopes of gathering 40 to 50 rods and reel outfits,” Hasson said.
What started out small grew into a much larger operation. Hasson realized there was a greater need and set himself out on a mission to collect additional fishing equipment. He used his contacts at Los Angeles Rod and Reel and San Fernando Rod and Reel and Tuna Club to ask for donations. He also asked his friends at the MDR Anglers to donate. The fishing equipment that he acquired was either new or needed to be refurbished.
“Through generous contributions, I received more than enough monofilament to replace all the old line with fresh,” Hasson said.
Hasson ended up more than tripling his original goal.
“I decided to help make a difference and collected, repaired and refurbished over 150 completed fishing rods, reels and so forth to bring to Avalon School students as a gift,” he said.
In addition, Hasson gave the students of Avalon School much more than just a rod and reel. He wanted to make sure that the youngsters would know what to do with the equipment. To accomplish this, he also gave them a printout with six basic knot instructions, a book with information on water safety and how to handle fish. Each student also received a plastic baggie filled with hooks, lures, sinkers and a line cutting tool. Hasson wants the children to know how to fish so they will always have food on the table.
To help with this effort, Hasson recruited his 14-year-old grandson, Ryan Slohn. Slohn, who takes AP courses and participates in many extracurricular activities including avid piano playing and cross-country running, made time to help his grandfather.
Slohn’s contributions included putting together the packages and making labels for the donations that read, “Friends of Pancho Villa.” (Pancho Villa is Hasson’s 46-foot sports-fisher). He also helped his grandfather with the computer and writing aspects of the operation.
According to Slohn, another reason his grandfather is involved in this project is because, “He always wants to give back to the community and he has a passion for fishing. He wants to make sure as many people as possible can enjoy what he enjoys.”
Their first trip to distribute the goods was on June 13, 2021. When they arrived, there was a ceremony for Hasson, his wife Sharon and Slohn. They sailed on Pancho Villa to bring 100 outfits to Avalon for the local officials to distribute them to the excited kids.
“The kids were so excited to get real fishing gear,” Slohn said. “They are used to fishing with just a line, hook and plastic handle. As soon as they got the rods they ran down to the pier to fish.”
Since the initial distribution, Hasson made two additional trips that summer to bring more equipment. Currently he is planning another visit this summer to bring an additional 30 to 50 complete outfits. For his subsequent trips, he took his smaller 22-foot boat, Pancho Villa III. When he arrives, he gives the equipment to the sheriff's department for them to hand out to the kids in an effort to help them promote good will with the locals.
For Hasson, the proudest moment was after the ceremony when his grandson said, ''Papa, I am so proud of you."
“What a great gift to receive from my grandson,” Hasson said. “I just want to do good deeds. This is what life is all about. I am truly blessed.”
