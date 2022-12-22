From fireworks to champagne dinners, here are some fun ways to celebrate NYE
2023 is almost here, and there are many different ways to celebrate New Year’s on the Westside, whether you want to be cozy at home or enjoy a night out. Local restaurants and hotels are hosting NYE parties and dinners, and free fireworks shows can be enjoyed from different spots across town. Read on to discover what’s going on around town to help you plan your NYE celebrations.
• Fireworks in Marina del Rey. Head to Fisherman’s Village or anywhere near the South Jetty to enjoy the annual fireworks display and countdown to the New Year with fireworks at 8:59 p.m. and again at 11:59 p.m. Plus, the family-friendly Glow Party returns to Burton Chace Park from 7 p.m. to midnight with DJ music, dancing, food trucks, and more. Free admission.
• Santa Monica NYE Pub Crawl. Enjoy the ultimate NYE party night out with drink specials at the biggest and best Pub Crawl Santa Monica has to offer this NYE. Your choice of ticket determines your check-in location: either at Circle Bar or Barney’s Beanery. Participants will enjoy VIP entry to fantastic venues and drink specials as low as $4 drafts and 2-for-1 premiums and champagne. Buy tickets online. 323-604-6030, vipnightlife.com/events/santa-monica-new-years-eve-pub-crawl-party-2023
• Moonlight NYE Cruise. Party your way into the New Year aboard this 3-hour luxury cruise on the Entertainer Yacht featuring live entertainment from LA’s favorite DJs, premium open bar from start to finish, 4-course dinner buffet for all, two giant indoor areas to mingle plus sky deck with spectacular views of Marina del Rey harbor and Fireworks Show. 323-604-6030, vipnightlife.com/events/la-new-years-ever-moonlight-pier-pressure-cruise-2023
• NYE at NUEVA. Ring in the New Year with NUEVA’s special menu additions including an irresistible 16 oz. prime ribeye steak and grilled lobster. Guests can enjoy NUEVA’s a la carte menu as well. Celebrate with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The evening will rock, south of the border style, with DJ Illa, party favors and more to ring in 2023! They are also offering a New Year’s Day brunch with festivities beginning at 10:30 a.m. 310-747-6050, 822 Washington Boulevard, Marina del Rey, nuevavenice.com
• NYE Dinner at Shutters on the Beach. This New Year’s Eve, mark your calendars to ring in 2023 with 1 Pico. The beachfront restaurant will be serving a pre-fixed menu with two seatings, the first being $160 per person and the second being $220 a person. Menu highlights will include Thai prawns, seared Nantucket scallops, Hudson Valley duck leg confit, and vegan risotto. The next morning, 1 Pico will be serving a New Year’s Day Brunch with a steak, egg and truffle Omelet; caviar scramble, and black truffle carbonara, among others. Cost is $95 per person. 310-458-0030, 1 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica, shuttersonthebeach.com
• NYE Dinner Party at LouLou. Turn your NYE dinner into the best celebration to say good-bye to 2022 in style. LouLou Rooftop Restaurant Lounge is offering two DJs, two rooms, Confetti’s Storm, party favors and a countdown. First seating is from 5 to 7 p.m., $88 for a 4-course menu. Second seating is from 8 to 11 p.m., $149 for a 5-course menu. 323-410-2337, 395 Santa Monica Place, #300, Santa Monica, loulousantamonica.com
• Westside Winter Wonderland NYE Ball at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. What better way to celebrate than at the beach at the stunning Loews with 1940s Pin-Up Darlings The Satin Dollz, a DJ spinning tunes on the ocean view pool deck, countdown and champagne toast at midnight, party favors, indoor/outdoor dance floors, photo booth, and VIP oceanfront fire-pit tables to ring in 2023? Early bird tickets $60; $70 the week of 1700 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, nye2023loewssmbeach.eventbrite.com
• NYE Dinner at SALT. Kick off your New Year’s Eve celebration on the Marina at SALT! For $145 per person, the prix fixe menu offers four-courses of land-to-sea dishes with a glass of complimentary champagne. To start, guests can choose from Hirmasa sashimi, main lobster bisque, and roasted butternut squash, and a selection of fresh, seas nal salads. Main course options include Maine diver scallops, braised beef short rib, and roasted prime rib of beef. For dessert, guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with Basque “burnt” cheesecake or mini espresso pot de crème. SALT is open until 9 p.m. on NYE and Del Rey Lounge will be open until 11:00 p.m. 424-289-8223, 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey, marinadelreyhotel.com
• NYE at Hotel Casa del Mar. To ring in 2023, grab your nearest and dearest for a dazzling bash sponsored by Pommery Champagne at the oceanside hotel. Enjoy a late-night festive dinner seating with access to an epic after party featuring live music from the Cardinal Gold band late into the night and into the New Year. The perfect option to celebrate 2023! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3v1MuAW. 310-581-5533, 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, hotelcasadelmar.com
• New Year’s Day Brunch at Café Gratitude. Kick off the New Year strong with rejuvenation at the favorite plant-based restaurant. This hot spot offers plenty of nutritional dishes created by Executive Chef Dreux Ellis that’ll have guests feeling grateful at every bite. Guests can opt for the savory ‘Machaca’ Mexican Breakfast hash made with mushroom carnitas and tofu scramble, the refreshingly clean Pumfu Greek salad, or go sweet with Belgian Oat Waffle & Berries. Pair the meal with a drink from Cafe Gratitude’s new beverage program such as the Gratitude Fiero Spritz or the Limonata Spritz, a light and bubbly sip with white wine and their house made sparkling lemonade. Reservations can be made online or by phone. 424-231-8000, 512 Rose Avenue, Venice, cafegratitude.com
• New Year’s Eve Dinner at The Tasting Kitchen. The Tasting Kitchen is beloved for their eponymous tasting menu. This year for NYE, they will be offering guests special 3, 5 and 7-course tasting menu experiences to ring in 2023 in the most delicious way. Executive Chef Travis Passerotti has deliberately curated the evening’s special menus which range from $145 to $265 per person. Each dish is made from the finest products in the region paired with premier imported goods to showcase the palate of Southern California terroir. Wine and cocktail pairings will be available as well. Guests who are there for the countdown to midnight will receive a complimentary champagne toast! Reservations are now available via OpenTable from 5 to 11 p.m. 310-392-6644, 1633 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice, thetastingkitchen.com
• New Year’s Dinner & Fireworks at Jamaica Bay Inn. Ring in 2023 by the marina! Jamaica Bay Inn has one of the best fireworks shows in the harbor. Enjoy a special New Year’s Eve menu from 4 to 10 p.m. Fireworks starts at 9 p.m. and the hotel patio is the perfect spot to watch and celebrate with a champagne toast. NYE menu costs $75 per person and includes a complimentary champagne toasts. Dishes to choose from include Main lobster linguine, roasted half chicken, 10 oz dry aged NY, citrus salad, and coconut mango mousse or chocolate hazelnut crunch, among other delights. 310-823-5333, 4175 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, jamaicabayinn.com