Mark Ridley-Thomas was found guilty of obtaining substantial benefits at the University of Southern California for his son in exchange for political support and lucrative county contracts during his time representing District 2 on the LA County Board of Supervisors.
The jury found Ridley-Thomas, 68, guilty of seven felonies, including one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery, one count of mail fraud and four counts of honest services wire fraud.
“When elected leaders engage in acts of corruption, our community suffers immense damage. Ridley-Thomas engaged in a corrupt conspiracy with a university dean to steer taxpayer-funded contracts to the school in exchange for benefits for his son,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. “Today’s verdict sends a clear message to public officials that my office will vigorously investigate and prosecute those who abuse their power and thereby breach the public trust.”
According to the evidence presented at his 16-day trial in 2017/2018, Ridley-Thomas conspired with Marilyn Louise Flynn, a formerly tenured professor and the dean of USC’s School of Social Work.
Throughout the conspiracy, Flynn guaranteed Ridley-Thomas’ son admission to a dual master’s degree, a full-tuition scholarship and a paid professorship. Flynn also arranged for Ridley-Thomas to funnel $100,000 of his campaign funds through the university to a nonprofit operated by Ridley-Thomas’ son.
In exchange for these services, Ridley-Thomas supported contracts involving the social work school, of which Flynn was the dean. These contracts included services to the LA County Department of Children and Family Services, the Probation Department and the amendment to a contract with the Department of Mental Health that could yield the university millions of dollars in revenue.
The university alleges it was unaware of the origin of the $100,000 payment, as Flynn attempted to disguise the money’s source to make it appear the school was the benefactor for Ridley-Thomas’ son.
The FBI, who investigated this case, determined Flynn’s motivation for accepting the corrupt services was the deteriorating financial state of the social work school; it faced a multimillion-dollar budget deficit. Ridley-Thomas was aware that she sought to influence other county decision makers.
Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of bribery in September 2022. She will be sentenced on June 26, and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. Prosecutors have agreed to satisfy this with home confinement and will be seeking a fine of no more than $150,000.
Ridley-Thomas’ sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 14, at which time the maximum sentences for his five years for conspiracy, 10 years for bribery, and 20 years for each of his four counts of honest services fraud.
City Councilmember Grace Yoo, who serves Council District 10, released a statement on March 30 regarding Ridley-Thomas’ conviction.
“With today’s guilty verdict, we now have three LA city council members who have pleaded guilty, or been convicted, of corruption charges within the past three years,” she said. “Angelenos deserve a city government free of corruption and focused on the needs of the residents and business owners. We need elected leaders who look out for the interest of the people, and not their own self-interest.”