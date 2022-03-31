Santa Monica History Museum returns with new exhibition
After being closed for the past two years due to COVID-19, the Santa Monica History Museum (SMHM) will reopen its doors on April 1. It will feature a new collaborative exhibition with the Quinn Research Center (QRC), new hours of operation, and free admission for the first two months.
The new exhibition, “Broadway to Freeway: Life and Times of a Vibrant Community,” will examine how residents that included African American, Mexican American and immigrant community members built Santa Monica’s Broadway neighborhood into a flourishing community – and how the Interstate 10 freeway destroyed it in the 1960s. During the mid-20th century, the community was a haven for those who were excluded from other parts of the city by racist and anti-immigrant policies.
Featuring period photographs, ephemera, oral histories and a song, the exhibition draws on the wealth of archival material collected by the QRC, which is dedicated to preserving the history African American life in Santa Monica.
“Through exhibitions like these, we acknowledge the legacy of history and inform people about its ongoing impact,” said SMHM archivist Sara Crown, who is also the exhibition’s curator. “The rare images and objects in the exhibition illustrate how Broadway’s former residents created a thriving community in the face of structural racism. These stories are ones every Santa Monica resident should know.”
The museum’s new hours starting April 1 will be Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will also welcome back the community by offering free admission for the first two months.
“We are excited to partner with the Santa Monica History Museum on this important city history that is unknown to most people who live here,” said Carolyne Edwards of QRC. “The QRC is dedicated to promoting the study and research of Black family history and culture in the Santa Monica Bay Area, and this exhibition demonstrates we were and are a very important fabric in the rich history of our city.”
Visitors will also be able to experience the museum’s new History Happened Here touch table (located in the main exhibition gallery) to learn more about specific locations featured in the Broadway exhibition and other sites throughout the city. The table will be continually updated by museum staff utilizing content from the museum’s rich collection of photos.
Residents and visitors will also be able to learn more about specific city sites when they view and scan the History Happened Here decals at prominent locations throughout the community. Any decal at a featured location will display a QR code that a person can scan with their phone and will instantly learn about the site with content and images.
Other new museum initiatives that were recently launched include a brand-new website with ease of use functionality and a new membership program that features new benefits with new levels.
“Our new History Happened Here program will strengthen our relationship with stakeholders throughout the city and give users a unique learning experience at the location site they are visiting,” said executive director John Kearns. “This program, along with our new exhibition, are prime examples of our mission to continue to share the history and culture of Santa Monica.”
Santa Monica History Museum
1350, 7th Street, Santa Monica
