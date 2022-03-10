Marina del Rey hosts first dragon boat festival
Marina del Rey hosted its first Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, March 5 at Burton Chace Park, which featured a series of dragon boat races, live music and entertainment, and food trucks followed by an opening ceremony and a closing awards ceremony.
The all-day festival kicked off with a traditional Chinese Lion Drum Dance and was sponsored by Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Marina del Rey Convention and Visitors Bureau, Marina del Rey Lessees Association, Caruso, ProSUP Shop, Wahoo’s, and Team DPW.
Dragon boat racing originated from China more than 2,000 years ago, and the sport takes up to 20 paddlers seated in pairs along with a drummer sitting in the front keeping the paddlers’ stroke pace. The 40-foot boats are decorated with a dragon head at the bow, scales on the canoe and a tail at the back. Paddlers also participated in a traditional flower ceremony to raise awareness of the ongoing fight against breast cancer.
“The fast-growing sport of dragon boat racing is one that promotes cultural diversity and wellness, especially as this sport does not have any limitations in terms of age, ethnicity, sex or religion,” said Nathan Salazar, head coach of the Los Angeles County Dragon Boat Club and Dragon Boat Festival organizer. “Dragon boat races bring people together in a fun and exciting atmosphere. Were thrilled Marina del Rey is welcoming the first Dragon Boat Festival to their beautiful harbor setting.”
Nearly 40 teams competed with participants of all ages from 10 to 70. Many participants were multi-generational families paddling together. Among the noteworthy teams participating in the festival were the LA County Dragon Boat Club, whose youth paddlers will compete in the Club Crew World Championships in Florida in July; Los Angeles Pink Dragons, the first breast cancer survivor dragon boat team in LA; and Adaptive Fusion, a group of blind and deaf paddlers, who will also be competing in the Club Crew World Championships in the Para Dragon Division.
“It was a special day in LA’s Marina, gathering together as a community to celebrate the beautiful traditions of dragon boat racing ,” said Janet Zaldua, CEO of Marina del Rey Convention and Visitors Bureau. “As the largest man-made small-craft harbor in North America, Marina del Rey was a perfect backdrop for the dragon boat paddling enthusiasts and we hope to welcome more dragon boat racing events here in the future.”
